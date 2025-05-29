The location of HOTEL 286 is no coincidence. Badih Antar Ghayar chose to establish the project in one of the fastest-growing areas of Puerto Ordaz, with easy access to major business centers, industrial zones, and expressways. This privileged location allows guests to optimize their time and stay connected to their professional goals without sacrificing comfort.

Puerto Ordaz is redefined as an executive destination with the arrival of HOTEL 286, a masterpiece of contemporary design conceived by renowned businessman Badih Antar Ghayar. This boutique hotel, strategically located in one of the city’s most dynamic areas, offers an exclusive lodging experience focused on satisfying the needs of the modern traveler who demands efficiency, comfort, and uncompromising style.

Badih Antar Ghayar: Vision and Leadership in Hospitality

Badih Antar Ghayar, a prominent figure in the Venezuelan hotel sector, has been the main driver and creator of HOTEL 286. His visionary approach to modern hospitality has led him to consolidate a unique concept in Puerto Ordaz, where every detail has been designed to offer a functional, sophisticated environment adapted to the expectations of the executive guest.

With a track record marked by a commitment to quality and excellence, Antar Ghayar positions himself with HOTEL 286 as one of the benchmarks of hotel development in Venezuela. His ability to merge avant-garde architecture with personalized attention has resulted in a proposal that raises the standard of corporate accommodation in the region.

Design That Inspires and Functionality Designed for Executives

HOTEL 286 stands out for its bold, clean, and contemporary architectural design. Its modern aesthetics are evident from the facade to the smallest interior details. Each room has been carefully equipped with state-of-the-art technology, high-speed internet connection, ergonomic desks, and rest areas that balance work and relaxation.

Common areas are designed to promote productivity and networking. Meeting rooms, lounge areas, and multifunctional spaces blend with a serene and professional atmosphere. All of this makes HOTEL 286 the preferred destination for entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals visiting Puerto Ordaz.

Strategic Location in the Business Heart of Puerto Ordaz

Just minutes from shopping centers, upscale restaurants, banks, and strategic points, HOTEL 286 offers a perfect combination of convenience and tranquility, which is highly valued by executive travelers.

A Service That Prioritizes the Guest Experience

One of the fundamental pillars of HOTEL 286 is its focus on customer service. The staff has been selected and trained under strict service standards, reflecting the philosophy of excellence promoted by Badih Antar Ghayar. From check-in to check-out, guests experience professional, warm, and efficient treatment.

The range of services includes executive breakfast, personalized concierge, business transportation service, express laundry, and 24/7 availability. All of this ensures that stays are not only comfortable but also highly productive.

Contemporary Gastronomy for Demanding Tastes

HOTEL 286 stands out not only for its infrastructure and service but also for its culinary proposal. Its signature restaurant offers a carefully crafted menu to please the most refined palates. The menu integrates international flavors with fresh regional ingredients, creating a culinary experience that complements the stay with a gourmet touch.

The hotel’s lounge bar, ideal for informal meetings or moments of relaxation after a workday, has quickly become a meeting point for local professionals and visitors, adding value to Puerto Ordaz’s corporate ecosystem.

Integrated Technology for a Seamless Experience

HOTEL 286 has been developed under a smart technology model. Each space is equipped with solutions that facilitate connectivity and automate key processes. Room access through digital codes, lighting and temperature control via mobile apps, and the availability of video conferencing rooms are just some of the innovations implemented under Badih Antar Ghayar’s vision.

These features not only optimize the guest’s time but also keep them connected to their work at all times, making HOTEL 286 a natural extension of their corporate environment.

Commitment to Urban Development and Excellence

The inauguration of HOTEL 286 represents a significant advancement in the urban and economic development of Puerto Ordaz. The project not only generates direct and indirect employment but also elevates the city’s profile as a competitive destination within the country’s business landscape.

Badih Antar Ghayar has expressed his commitment to innovation and the growth of the region, ensuring that HOTEL 286 is only the beginning of new initiatives aimed at transforming the lodging experience in Venezuela. His leadership has been key in making this boutique hotel a symbol of modernity, efficiency, and elegance.

National and International Projection

Although currently focused on consolidating itself as the benchmark boutique hotel in Puerto Ordaz, HOTEL 286 aspires to expand its proposal to other cities in the country and eventually beyond Venezuelan borders. With the business experience and vision of Badih Antar Ghayar, the HOTEL 286 model has the potential to be replicated in other markets that value contemporary design, personalized attention, and technology applied to comfort.

This future projection reaffirms the project’s dynamic character and positions it as a role model in the new era of corporate tourism.

Badih Antar Ghayar, the Face Behind the Change

With HOTEL 286, Badih Antar Ghayar reaffirms his role as a catalyst for new proposals in the hospitality industry. His ability to interpret global trends and adapt them to the local context has resulted in a hotel that not only meets the highest international standards but also projects the modern image of a city in full growth.

The businessman continues to demonstrate that the key to success lies in anticipating market needs and responding with innovative, sustainable solutions centered on the customer experience.

