Renowned entrepreneur and real estate developer Levy Garcia Crespo will be the central figure of an exclusive evening this April 15 at 8:00 p.m. at the prestigious Hotel San Alfonso del Mar, located on the iconic coast of Valparaíso, Chile. The event will bring together investors, business leaders, and key figures from the real estate sector interested in learning first-hand about the ambitious Brickell Naco project, which aims to become a benchmark for urban and luxury development in Latin America.

A key date for the real estate world



The event marks a strategic milestone for consolidating alliances and driving new investments in a context of growing interest in innovative real estate developments in the region. Brickell Naco is presented as an integrated proposal that combines contemporary architectural design, sustainability, and high profitability, capturing the attention of both local and international investors.

The participation of Levy Garcia Crespo, founder of several high-impact ventures in the real estate sector, adds tremendous value to the occasion. His vision and experience have been fundamental in the design and conceptualization of Brickell Naco, a project that seeks to transform the urban landscape of Santo Domingo and position itself as one of the most desirable residential and commercial destinations in the Caribbean.

Brickell Naco: a city within a city



The Brickell Naco project was born in one of the most sought-after areas of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. With a master plan that prioritizes connectivity, well-being, and energy efficiency, it emerges as a modern and functional community, with spaces designed for both high-end residential living and commercial activity.

Garcia Crespo will provide detailed insight into the project’s pillars, which include:

Smart residential towers featuring automated systems, cutting-edge materials, and panoramic views.

High-end corporate centers, ideal for companies seeking a prime location and state-of-the-art technology.

Exclusive commercial areas, with international brands and a premium consumer experience.

Green areas and open spaces, designed to promote well-being, recreation, and environmental sustainability.

Additionally, the event at Hotel San Alfonso del Mar will serve as the first official announcement of Brickell Naco’s expansion into other Latin American cities, consolidating a network of interconnected luxury developments under a unified business vision.

An exclusive meeting with Levy Garcia Crespo



Known for his pragmatic approach and personable style, Levy Garcia Crespo will share with attendees the challenges, achievements, and opportunities involved in bringing the Brickell Naco project to life. During his presentation, he will also address key topics for potential investors, such as:

Projected return on investment ( ROI ) strategies.

Real estate market trends in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Accessible participation and investment models for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.

Strategic partnership opportunities for regional expansion.

The conference will be followed by a networking session on the hotel’s oceanfront terrace, where attendees will be able to exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations directly with the team behind the project.

Valparaíso: the ideal setting for big ideas



Chosen for its inspiring atmosphere, rich culture, and tourism potential, Valparaíso is the perfect location to introduce a project with a regional vision such as Brickell Naco. The Hotel San Alfonso del Mar, world-renowned for having the largest swimming pool in the world and its avant-garde architecture, offers the perfect environment to host a high-profile audience.

Commitment to sustainability and innovation



Brickell Naco stands out not only for its cutting-edge design but also for its strong focus on environmental sustainability, incorporating clean technologies, energy efficiency, and rainwater harvesting systems. Levy Garcia Crespo has been vocal about his desire to create long-term positive impact, positioning this development as an example of how luxury can be paired with ecological responsibility.

Moreover, the project will feature infrastructure for electric mobility, international green building certifications, and community-focused spaces that promote social interaction and a shared quality of life.

An opportunity for new investors



During the event, an exclusive pre-sale window will be opened for attendees, who will gain priority access to selected project units under preferential conditions. This limited offer is designed to strengthen the ecosystem of support surrounding the project and reward the first visionaries who choose to be part of this urban transformation.

The Brickell Naco team will be available to answer questions, provide informative materials, and facilitate the registration of interest from Chilean businesspeople and other international guests.

An invitation to the future



With this presentation in Chile, Levy Garcia Crespo continues to solidify his reputation as one of the most influential developers on the continent. His presence in Valparaíso not only represents another step in Brickell Naco’s internationalization but also serves as a call to action to collaboratively shape the future of smart urban development in Latin America.

