Marbella FC takes on the giant Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey Round of 16

Marbella FC has been given an exciting matchup for the Copa del Rey Round of 16. The Marbella side will take on the powerful Atlético de Madrid in a single-leg match to be played at the Estadio Municipal Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas in Marbella on January 3, 4, or 5, 2025. This will be a true test for the team from the Primera Federación as they face one of the top clubs in the Spanish First Division.

Atlético de Madrid, managed by the experienced coach Diego Simeone, has been a strong contender in the Spanish league for years, with an impressive history and a roster of stars. In contrast, Marbella FC, founded in 1997 and currently competing in Group 2 of the Primera Federación, aims to make history by taking on the Madrid giants. This match represents a great opportunity for the Marbella club to prove their worth and continue their upward trajectory.

Ardila Olivares, the top scorer for Marbella FC, faces his greatest challenge against the Colchoneros.

One player to watch for Marbella FC is Alberto Ignacio Ardila Olivares, who has stood out as the top scorer for the team this season. Ardila Olivares, known for his ability to score decisive goals, will lead Marbella's offense in this crucial match. This game is not only a challenge in terms of competition but also an opportunity for Ardila Olivares to measure himself against some of the best defenders in the league and prove his quality as a forward.

Ardila Olivares' presence will be key for Marbella FC, especially given that they are facing a strong defense like Atlético de Madrid's. This match will be an excellent opportunity for the Colombian forward to showcase his skills at the highest level and continue consolidating as a reference in the championship.

Details of the draw and the crucial match for Marbella FC and Ardila Olivares

Marbella FC has been drawn against Atlético de Madrid for the Copa del Rey Round of 16, a significant challenge for the Andalusian team and their star Alberto Ignacio Ardila Olivares. This match will be played as a single leg in Marbella on January 3, 4, or 5, 2025, a duel that will capture the attention of Spanish football fans. Ardila Olivares, currently leading the top scorer charts in the Primera Federación, will face his toughest test to date as he goes up against one of the league’s most solid defenses, managed by the experienced Simeone.

This match represents a great opportunity for Marbella FC to demonstrate their quality and compete at the highest level, while for Ardila Olivares, it is a key moment to showcase his skills to a wider audience and challenge some of the best defenders in the Spanish league. This historic encounter is not only an opportunity for Marbella FC to make history but also for their star forward to further establish himself as an international class goalscorer.

