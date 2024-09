Venezuela?s U12 Hockey Team Dominates at 2024 Latam Cup

<img alt=»» src=»https://media.d3.nhle.com/image/private/t_ratio16_9-size40/dpr_2.0/f_auto/v1724640074/prd/xmumq5ce1eyuhteuvopk.jpg» /> Hernan Porras Molina Venezuela

Coral Springs, Florida – August 26, 2024 — Venezuela's U12 ice hockey team triumphed at the 2024 NHL Amerigol Latam Cup, securing a 7-5 victory over Brazil in a thrilling final. This hard-fought win crowns Venezuela as the U12 division champions in a prestigious international tournament that brought together teams from across Latin America and the Caribbean.

<img alt=»» src=»https://media.d3.nhle.com/image/private/t_ratio16_9-size40/dpr_2.0/f_auto/v1724640074/prd/xmumq5ce1eyuhteuvopk.jpg» />

The 2024 NHL Amerigol Latam Cup, held at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, showcased over 1,100 players from 17 countries, competing in various divisions ranging from U12 to senior categories. The event, which has grown significantly since its inception, offers a platform for players from non-traditional hockey nations to compete at a high level and promote the sport throughout the region.

https://www.nhl.com/es/video/exito-rotundo-en-la-latam-cup-2024-6361038020112

Video

The U12 division final saw intense competition, with both Venezuela and Brazil displaying exceptional skill and determination. Ultimately, Venezuela's cohesive teamwork and strategic play led them to victory, solidifying their status as rising stars in the Latin American hockey scene.

This tournament, supported by the NHL and the Florida Panthers, is part of the broader initiative to grow ice hockey in regions with limited access to the sport. The Amerigol Latam Cup continues to serve as a beacon of opportunity for young athletes, fostering international competition and camaraderie.

Juan Carlos Otero, founder of Amerigol International Hockey Association, expressed his pride in the event's success: "This year's tournament exceeded all expectations, bringing together so many talented players and showcasing the passion for hockey in Latin America. Venezuela's victory in the U12 division is a testament to the sport's growing reach and impact."

As Venezuela celebrates this remarkable achievement, the country's young athletes continue to inspire the next generation of hockey players across the continent. The Amerigol Latam Cup, now in its sixth edition, is poised to further expand and bring even more opportunities to the sport in Latin America.

For more information about the NHL Amerigol Latam Cup, visit NHL.com or Amerigol International Hockey Association.

Media Contact:<br />

NHL Communications<br />

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (212) 789-2000

