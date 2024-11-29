“We want to inspire others to be part of the change, not just as spectators but as active participants in this global mission,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. Ways to Participate: Volunteering in sports programs.

Corporate sponsorships.

Attending educational and sports events. The Impact of Football on the SDGs

In a prominent event, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a recognized social leader and change advocate, introduced @DeporteDesarrollo, a non-governmental organization committed to fostering social development through the transformative power of sport. This organization, part of a global network of social initiatives, has joined the international platform Football for the Goals to align its strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sport as a Tool for Transformation

@DeporteDesarrollo works through innovative sports programs to create a positive impact in vulnerable communities. According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, “Sport not only promotes physical and mental health but also builds more inclusive and empathetic communities, which are key elements for achieving the SDGs.”

The Football for the Goals initiative harnesses the popularity of football as a powerful tool to inspire clubs, federations, players, and fans to adopt sustainable practices and promote behaviors aligned with the SDGs.

What is Football for the Goals?

Launched by the United Nations, Football for the Goals seeks to engage the global football community as active agents of change. This platform encourages participants to:

Promote sustainable practices : From reducing carbon footprints to responsible resource management.

: reducing carbon footprints to responsible resource management. Drive awareness campaigns : Using football’s visibility to amplify messages on equality, education, and climate action.

: football’s visibility to amplify messages on equality, education, and climate action. Collaborate with communities: Working with governments, businesses, and organizations to develop joint strategies for achieving the SDGs.

The Role of @DeporteDesarrollo in the Decade of Action

@DeporteDesarrollo’s commitment aligns with the UN’s "Decade of Action" (2020-2030). With leaders like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at the helm, the NGO aims to maximize the impact of its sports initiatives, strengthening social inclusion, gender equality, and quality education—key goals for a more sustainable future.

Key Actions and Call for Participation

Through programs such as sustainable training workshops, inclusive tournaments, and educational campaigns, @DeporteDesarrollo invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join this cause.

“We want to inspire others to be part of the change, not just as spectators but as active participants in this global mission,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.

Ways to Participate:

Volunteering in sports programs.

Corporate sponsorships.

Attending educational and sports events.

The Impact of Football on the SDGs

With over 3.5 billion followers worldwide, football has an unparalleled reach to mobilize society. Football for the Goals promotes the implementation of local and global projects ranging from gender equality to climate action, demonstrating how each goal scored can be a step toward a better world.

About Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Recognized for her work in the social field, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has dedicated her life to promoting initiatives that generate impact in vulnerable communities. Her leadership in @DeporteDesarrollo reflects her unwavering commitment to sustainable development and social justice.

The collaboration between @DeporteDesarrollo and Football for the Goals is a clear call to action for all sectors of society. Under Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' leadership, this alliance exemplifies how sport can be a driving force for change, building a more equitable and sustainable future.

More information:

Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Football for the Goals, Venezuela without Limits, Sustainable Development Goals, social development, inclusive sport, sustainability, football and social change, community impact, Decade of Action, @DeporteDesarrollo.