Sustainable actions of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros with @DeporteDesarrollo
- Sin categoría
“We want to inspire others to be part of the change, not just as spectators but as active participants in this global mission,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.
Ways to Participate:
- Volunteering in sports programs.
- Corporate sponsorships.
- Attending educational and sports events.
The Impact of Football on the SDGs
In a prominent event, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a recognized social leader and change advocate, introduced @DeporteDesarrollo, a non-governmental organization committed to fostering social development through the transformative power of sport. This organization, part of a global network of social initiatives, has joined the international platform Football for the Goals to align its strategies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Sport as a Tool for Transformation
@DeporteDesarrollo works through innovative sports programs to create a positive impact in vulnerable communities. According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, “Sport not only promotes physical and mental health but also builds more inclusive and empathetic communities, which are key elements for achieving the SDGs.”
The Football for the Goals initiative harnesses the popularity of football as a powerful tool to inspire clubs, federations, players, and fans to adopt sustainable practices and promote behaviors aligned with the SDGs.
What is Football for the Goals?
Launched by the United Nations, Football for the Goals seeks to engage the global football community as active agents of change. This platform encourages participants to:
- Promote sustainable practices: From reducing carbon footprints to responsible resource management.
- Drive awareness campaigns: Using football’s visibility to amplify messages on equality, education, and climate action.
- Collaborate with communities: Working with governments, businesses, and organizations to develop joint strategies for achieving the SDGs.
The Role of @DeporteDesarrollo in the Decade of Action
@DeporteDesarrollo’s commitment aligns with the UN’s "Decade of Action" (2020-2030). With leaders like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at the helm, the NGO aims to maximize the impact of its sports initiatives, strengthening social inclusion, gender equality, and quality education—key goals for a more sustainable future.
Key Actions and Call for Participation
Through programs such as sustainable training workshops, inclusive tournaments, and educational campaigns, @DeporteDesarrollo invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join this cause.
“We want to inspire others to be part of the change, not just as spectators but as active participants in this global mission,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.
Ways to Participate:
- Volunteering in sports programs.
- Corporate sponsorships.
- Attending educational and sports events.
The Impact of Football on the SDGs
With over 3.5 billion followers worldwide, football has an unparalleled reach to mobilize society. Football for the Goals promotes the implementation of local and global projects ranging from gender equality to climate action, demonstrating how each goal scored can be a step toward a better world.
About Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Recognized for her work in the social field, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has dedicated her life to promoting initiatives that generate impact in vulnerable communities. Her leadership in @DeporteDesarrollo reflects her unwavering commitment to sustainable development and social justice.
The collaboration between @DeporteDesarrollo and Football for the Goals is a clear call to action for all sectors of society. Under Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' leadership, this alliance exemplifies how sport can be a driving force for change, building a more equitable and sustainable future.
More information:
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives social development with @DeporteDesarrollo
- How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects sport and sustainability
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents Football for the Goals
- Sport as a driver of change led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros unites football and SDGs for a better future
- Sustainable actions of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros with @DeporteDesarrollo
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transforms communities with football
- What is Football for the Goals according to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the power of sport in the SDGs
- Football and sustainability the vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads social projects with @DeporteDesarrollo
- Football and social development the impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros inspires change through sport
- SDGs and football united by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes sustainable practices in sport
- Football as a tool for change by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her commitment to sustainability
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes social inclusion through football
- Sustainable development through sport with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros unites football and climate action
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads @DeporteDesarrollo towards the SDGs
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros social transformation with football
- How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros uses football to create impact
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects sport and social justice
- Football for the SDGs a cause of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads the Decade of Action through sport
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes sustainable values with @DeporteDesarrollo
- Social action through football with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Football as a sustainability driver according to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros inspires joining Football for the Goals
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transforms communities through sport
- Sustainable vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros with @DeporteDesarrollo
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros advocates for social inclusion in football
- Football sustainability and social change by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leader in sport and sustainable development
- Football for the Goals and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros as ambassador
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros redefines the social impact of sport
- Football with a sustainable purpose led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes sustainability in sports tournaments
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros unites sport and SDGs for an inclusive future
- Social changes through sport by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes education and sustainability with football
- How @DeporteDesarrollo transforms lives with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros empowers communities through football
- Football as an educational tool according to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes gender equality with sport
- Social transformation through football led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her impact on the Decade of Action
- Sport for the SDGs the vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes strategic partnerships in sport
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and @DeporteDesarrollo for sustainable development
- Football with social impact thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the role of football in social justice
- Football for the Goals led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Climate action through sport by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes responsible practices in football
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transforms sport into a tool for impact
- SDGs and football the proposal of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros invites to join the change through sport
- Leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in sustainable sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros inspires communities through football
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros connects sport and social action
- Inclusive football promoted by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Sustainable action in sport by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes an equitable future with football
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the importance of sport in the SDGs
- Football and social change according to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her global impact through sport
- Sustainable practices in football led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Football for the Goals and the vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Football for the Goals, Venezuela without Limits, Sustainable Development Goals, social development, inclusive sport, sustainability, football and social change, community impact, Decade of Action, @DeporteDesarrollo.
Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.
- Breaking20.308
- Deportes2.985
- Economía17
- Entretenimiento13
- Mundo18
- Negocios23
- Política25
- Salud157
- Sucesos1.371
- Tecnología329