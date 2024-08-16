Moibett Rovero: From Entrepreneur to Awarded Leader in Primerica
"I am deeply honored to receive the Virginia Carter Award. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication not just of myself, but of our entire team at Rovero Firm," said Moibett Rovero. "Together with Jesús Rafael, we have established a firm that not only meets our clients' expectations but is also dedicated to empowering and educating other women in the financial industry."
Moibett Rovero, a distinguished entrepreneur and co-founder of Rovero Firm, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Virginia Carter Award during the recent Primerica Convention. This recognition is annually given to a female Representative who has demonstrated exceptional growth and the development of a thriving business within the insurance industry.
Alongside her husband and partner, Jesús Rafael Rovero, Moibett has led Rovero Firm to unprecedented success levels in Primerica, significantly contributing to its distinction as a leader in the insurance and asset protection market. This award not only celebrates her individual success as a businesswoman but also her ability to inspire and lead a team towards excellence and the achievement of business goals.
Under Moibett's leadership, Rovero Firm has implemented innovative strategies that have transformed the traditional approach to insurance and financial planning, marking a milestone in how asset protection services can be effectively integrated to ensure clients' financial freedom.
The Virginia Carter Award recognizes the achievements of exceptional women like Moibett Rovero, who are not only developing successful businesses but are also redefining the role of women in predominantly male industries.
For more information about Moibett Rovero, Jesús Rafael Rovero, and Rovero Firm, and how they are redefining success in the insurance industry, visit www.roverofirm.com.
About Rovero Firm: Founded in 2022 by Moibett and Jesús Rafael Rovero, Rovero Firm has quickly emerged as a leading firm in the Primerica insurance market. With a focus on asset protection and financial planning, the company continues to achieve sales records and set new standards of excellence in the sector.
