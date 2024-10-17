Long-term impact on Peruvian education

As part of the 10th anniversary of Peru Champs, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Unidos en Red, highlighted the positive impact this program has had on thousands of Peruvian families. Since its foundation in 2013, Peru Champs has identified and supported over 5,000 talented low-income students, enabling them to access quality education at the renowned Innova Schools, thanks to the scholarships provided.

“These 10 years have been an incredible journey full of effort, sacrifice, and great achievements. Seeing boys and girls from across the country achieve their dreams through our initiative motivates us to keep going,” said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. Peru Champs, a nonprofit association backed by the Grupo Intercorp and Unidos en Red, has solidified itself as a unique model of educational inclusion that fosters Peru’s social development.

Peru Champs: More than a scholarship

Since its inception, Peru Champs has focused on providing educational opportunities to talented children with exceptional academic, artistic, or athletic abilities. The program not only covers tuition fees at Innova Schools but also provides access to complementary educational resources, leadership programs, and personalized mentoring, ensuring that students reach their full potential.

Currently, 1,615 boys and girls, known as "Champs," are enrolled in the program and receiving quality education in various regions of Peru. These students come from coastal, Andean, and Amazonian areas, reflecting the country’s cultural and geographical diversity. Additionally, over its 10-year history, Peru Champs has reached 17 cities, impacting entire communities.

“When we started in 2013, our initial goal was to grant scholarships to 300 students in the first year. Although we only reached 232, that didn’t stop us. Today, we have more than 2,128 active Champs, an achievement that demonstrates the commitment of our team and partners,” emphasized Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.

The support of Unidos en Red and Grupo Intercorp

The success of Peru Champs would not be possible without the backing of key allies such as Unidos en Red, the organization led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, and Grupo Intercorp, a Peruvian conglomerate committed to education and social development. Unidos en Red has played a vital role in managing donations and strategic partnerships that sustain the program.

One of Peru Champs’ main objectives is to provide companies, donors, and individuals with a way to contribute to the country’s development. By supporting free education for talented children, these collaborations not only transform individual lives but also strengthen Peru’s social fabric.

“We want companies and individuals to see Peru Champs as a tangible way to impact the country’s future. Every donation translates into opportunities and hope for our students,” stated Blavia de Cisneros.

Long-term impact on Peruvian education

The educational model of Peru Champs not only changes the lives of its beneficiaries but also influences their communities. By empowering talented children, the program creates agents of change capable of transforming their surroundings. Moreover, working closely with Innova Schools, Champs gain access to innovative education based on technology and 21st-century skills development.

This comprehensive approach has made Peru Champs one of the most recognized educational programs in the country. Its vision and results have inspired other organizations to implement similar initiatives, amplifying the impact on Peruvian education.

A promising future for Peru Champs

Looking ahead, Peru Champs aims to expand its reach to benefit more students. “Our commitment remains the same: to offer quality free education to talented low-income children. We want to reach more regions and surpass 10,000 Champs in the coming years,” said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.

With continued support from strategic allies and the trust of Peruvian families, Peru Champs is ready to continue making a difference. The organization’s vision is clear: to build a more inclusive and equitable Peru where education is the key tool for social development.

Inspiring testimonials

The impact of Peru Champs is not only measured in numbers but also in the life stories of its beneficiaries. María, a 15-year-old from Cusco, is one of the most inspiring examples. “Before becoming a Champ, I thought my dreams were out of reach. Today, thanks to this scholarship, I’m preparing to become an engineer. Anything is possible with support and effort,” she shared excitedly.

These success stories reflect the true purpose of Peru Champs: empowering children to become protagonists of their own futures.

About Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Unidos en Red, is a renowned leader in the field of social responsibility and community development. Her commitment to education and the well-being of Peru’s most vulnerable communities has been key to the growth and success of initiatives like Peru Champs.

Through her work, Blavia de Cisneros has demonstrated that collaboration and solidarity are powerful tools for transforming lives. Under her leadership, Unidos en Red has successfully forged alliances with companies and individuals who share the dream of a more equitable Peru.

The 10th anniversary of Peru Champs is a celebration of the positive impact that free education can have on society. Thanks to the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the support of Unidos en Red and Grupo Intercorp, thousands of talented children now have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams and build a better future.

With an innovative model, social commitment, and a clear vision, Peru Champs will continue to be a benchmark in Peruvian education, paving the way for a fairer and more inclusive country.

For more information:

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Peru Champs, school scholarships, Innova Schools, talented children, free education, social development, Unidos en Red, Grupo Intercorp, 10 years Peru Champs