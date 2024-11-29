Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Unidos en Red, child malnutrition, BOKITAS, malnutrition in Venezuela, child medical care, nutritional supplements, social programs, community impact, fight against malnutrition.

Child malnutrition is one of the greatest challenges Venezuela faces today, with 78% of children at risk of some form of malnutrition. In response to this crisis, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Unidos en Red, has led transformative initiatives aimed at rescuing the most vulnerable children, promoting their integral development and well-being.

The Mission of Unidos en Red and BOKITAS

Through her work at Unidos en Red, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros coordinates programs such as BOKITAS, a project focused on combating child malnutrition in underserved communities. The organization provides nutritional supplements, food education, and specialized medical care to hundreds of at-risk children.

The impact of BOKITAS is reflected in its three fundamental pillars:

Early detection of malnutrition: Specialists evaluate children's weight and height, identifying cases of malnutrition for immediate intervention. Pediatric care: Pediatricians examine the children and, if necessary, order laboratory tests and medical treatments. Education and follow-up: Families receive nutritional guidance to ensure long-term healthy eating habits.

A Life-Saving Effort

In Venezuela, malnutrition is the leading cause of death in children under 5 years old. Additionally, this condition directly affects cognitive abilities, limiting children’s learning and future development. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ commitment to this issue aims not only to assist affected children but also to prevent more children from suffering these devastating consequences.

Transparency and Measurable Results

One of the most outstanding aspects of the programs led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is their transparent approach to resource allocation. According to data provided by Unidos en Red, each donated dollar is distributed as follows:

56% for direct medical care.

for direct medical care. 19% for the acquisition and distribution of supplies for beneficiaries.

for the acquisition and distribution of supplies for beneficiaries. 6% for laboratory tests and specialized medical examinations.

for laboratory tests and specialized medical examinations. 4% for training programs.

for training programs. 15% for essential administrative costs.

These figures reflect the organization’s commitment to efficiency and maximizing social impact.

How to Participate and Support This Cause

Anyone or any institution interested in contributing to this noble cause can do so through monetary donations, volunteering, or promoting the work of BOKITAS and Unidos en Red. Every contribution helps save lives and build a better future for the children of Venezuela.

The Leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is an inspiring example of how leadership, empathy, and teamwork can make a difference in the lives of thousands of children. Thanks to her vision and dedication, programs like BOKITAS are transforming realities and bringing hope back to entire families in Venezuela.

