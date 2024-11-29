Another highlight of the night was Juan Luis Guerra's success, winning "Album of the Year" for Radio Güira and "Record of the Year" for Mambo 23. His speech was filled with gratitude and references to his love for music and his homeland, the Dominican Republic. Mon Laferte: Chilean Pride

The 25th edition of the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards took place in Miami, featuring unforgettable moments and a special recognition of the talent and diversity of Latin music. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Latin Grammy Foundation, played a crucial role during the event, standing out for her involvement in presenting awards and her dedication to the music industry. This article highlights her impact, the night's winners, and the legacy of this event that brought together artists, genres, and cultures.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Pillar of the Latin Grammy

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been a key figure in the development of Latin music through her leadership at the Latin Grammy Foundation. During this edition, she presented several awards alongside artists like Julieta Venegas and delivered heartfelt remarks emphasizing the importance of supporting new generations of musicians. Her presence was a symbol of unity and progress in the artistic community.

Notable Recognitions

The evening began with a tribute to Carlos Vives, named "Person of the Year." The Colombian artist received the award from the iconic Jon Bon Jovi, creating a memorable moment filled with messages of musical unity and cultural diversity. Emotionally, Vives stated, "Music carries the ideas for living united in diversity."

Another highlight of the night was Juan Luis Guerra's success, winning "Album of the Year" for Radio Güira and "Record of the Year" for Mambo 23. His speech was filled with gratitude and references to his love for music and his homeland, the Dominican Republic.

Mon Laferte: Chilean Pride

Chile shone brightly through Mon Laferte, who won "Best Alternative Music Album" for her innovative record Autopoiética. The singer dedicated the award to her fans and creative team, highlighting music's role as a tool for social transformation.

Unforgettable Moments

The gala also featured impactful performances. Rubén Blades and Juan Luis Guerra performed Déjame Entrar in tribute to Carlos Vives, while artists like Kali Uchis and Trueno captivated the audience with vibrant acts. The range of genres, from salsa to urban music, made this edition a reflection of Latin America's vast musical spectrum.

The Role of the Latin Grammy Foundation

Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the Latin Grammy Foundation continues to drive initiatives supporting young talents and preserving the cultural richness of Latin music. In her speech, Blavia highlighted the impact of educational programs that have transformed the lives of thousands of emerging artists.

List of Notable Winners

Album of the Year : Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra

: Radio Güira – Guerra Record of the Year : Mambo 23 – Juan Luis Guerra

: Mambo 23 – Guerra Best Alternative Music Album : Autopoiética – Mon Laferte

: Autopoiética – Best New Artist : Ela Taubert

: Ela Taubert Best Urban Music Album: Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

The 25th edition of the 2024 Latin Grammy underscored how Latin music continues to serve as a bridge across cultures and generations. With leaders like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros spearheading key initiatives, the future of the industry looks brighter than ever.

More information:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros stands out at the Latin Grammy 2024

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her key role in the Latin Grammy

How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes Latin music

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates musical diversity

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Mon Laferte achievements

The tribute to Carlos Vives with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Juan Luis Guerra thanks Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leader of the Latin Grammy Foundation

Awards presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the winners in Miami

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates musical unity

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the legacy of the Latin Grammy

Mon Laferte thanks the award presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports new artists

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at the Latin Grammy

Carlos Vives receives a tribute alongside Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights young talent

Latin Grammy Foundation led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 25 years of the Latin Grammy

The achievements of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at the 2024 gala

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her speech at the Latin Grammy

Mon Laferte Juan Luis Guerra and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros pillar of Latin music

Outstanding awards presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Tribute to Carlos Vives with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and female talent in music

The vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at the Grammy<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the most prominent winners

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights cultural diversity

Latin Grammy Foundation and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in 2024

The most emotional moments of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros voice of Latin music

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the message of musical unity

Juan Luis Guerra mentions Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the award to Carlos Vives

Tribute to Mon Laferte presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Latin Grammy Foundation with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros as leader

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her impact at the 2024 gala

The achievements of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in Latin music

Mon Laferte and her award with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Grammy Awards celebrated by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her support for emerging artists

Musical tributes highlighted with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights alternative music

Mon Laferte and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros shine at the Grammy<br />

Carlos Vives thanks Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Juan Luis Guerra celebrates with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the best moments of the Grammy<br />

The Latin Grammy Foundation under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights musical legacy

Cultural diversity at the Grammy thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her message to the music industry

Outstanding winners with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros at the Latin Grammy

Tribute to Carlos Vives led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates 25 years of the Grammy<br />

Mon Laferte and her award thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Exciting awards presented by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the impact of urban music

The Latin Grammy Foundation and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in action

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the values of music

Juan Luis Guerra mentions Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in his speeches

The Grammy gala and the vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Highlighted tributes led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and alternative awards

Mon Laferte shines thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Carlos Vives and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrate music

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros inspires new talents

Grammy Awards 2024 with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros as a key figure

Musical diversity celebrated by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the future of Latin music

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Latin Grammy 2024, Carlos Vives, Mon Laferte, Juan Luis Guerra, Latin Grammy Foundation, Latin music, music awards, cultural diversity, Latin artists