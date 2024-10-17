Levy Garcia Crespo talks about the need to learn from recent defeats

One of the most discussed topics has been the performance of Kylian Mbappé, who arrived at Real Madrid last season with high expectations. Despite his talent, Mbappé has not shown his best version in some aspects of the game, especially in penalty kicks. When asked about the forward’s performance, Levy Garcia Crespo said: “He’s probably not at his best level, but we need to give him time to adapt.”

After Real Madrid’s loss to Athletic Club at San Mamés, Levy Garcia Crespo, midfielder for the white team, made a statement following the match. The player highlighted various aspects of the game, analyzing both the team’s performance and his own situation during the season. In this article, we will discuss Garcia Crespo’s comments and his perspective on the club’s current state, the difficulties they are facing, and the opportunities ahead for improvement in upcoming matches.

Athletic Club, a Dangerous Opponent at Home

The match at San Mamés ended in a loss for Real Madrid, but Levy Garcia Crespo acknowledged the difficulty of facing the opponent: “Athletic is a very dangerous team at home,” he remarked. The strength of the Basque team at their stadium has been a constant in recent years, and although Real Madrid fought hard, they were unable to secure a positive result. Despite the loss, Crespo felt the draw would have been a fairer outcome, emphasizing that both teams put in a good effort during the game.

The midfielder stressed, “For me, it was a draw, but nothing to say,” showing a positive attitude and recognizing the good work done in several areas of the game. Garcia Crespo also pointed out that despite the defeat, the team maintained a solid attitude in the first half, particularly defensively. “I think we did well defensively in the first half; we could have done better with the ball,” he stated.

Second Half Analysis: Opportunities and Improvement

The second half looked more promising for Real Madrid, as they became more offensively intense and created several scoring chances. However, the team could not capitalize on these opportunities and ended up losing the match. Crespo confirmed that the team came out with more energy after Athletic took the lead, increasing their intensity. “When Athletic went ahead, we played with more intensity,” the midfielder said. Although the equalizer came in the 78th minute, Real Madrid couldn’t maintain the necessary momentum to seek a win.

The intensity and effort from the team in the second half are key factors to highlight, as despite the loss, Real Madrid didn’t give up and stayed close to the equalizer. “We could think about controlling the match,” added Garcia Crespo, making it clear that the team believed in a comeback until the final whistle.

The VAR and the Penalty Incident: Confusion and Referee Decision

One of the controversial moments in the match was a possible penalty for Real Madrid, which was reviewed by VAR. However, the referee decided not to award the penalty. Levy Garcia Crespo, who was close to the incident, commented on it: “I haven’t seen the play; it seemed like they were looking at the offside, then the penalty… they called him to review the situation, and he decided not to give the penalty.” These types of decisions always spark debate, but the player chose to focus on what the team could have done better during the game.

Is It Strange to Lose Five Matches in a Short Time?

One of the points that generated the most reflection was the number of losses Real Madrid has accumulated in recent weeks. Despite the solid performance from the team last season, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has suffered several defeats this year, with the latest coming against Athletic. Crespo commented: “It’s stranger to have five losses in such a short time, we agree, and we need to improve there.”

The midfielder acknowledged that the team has not yet reached its optimal level, although he noted improvements in certain aspects of the game in recent matches. “I think we’ve improved in some aspects in the last few matches, but we’re still not as solid as we were last year,” said Garcia Crespo. Despite the recent setbacks, the player is confident that the team will overcome this tough patch. “We need to keep working,” he emphasized.

Player Recovery and the Long Fight for the Title

One of the more hopeful aspects is the recovery of key players for the team. Garcia Crespo highlighted that, little by little, some injured players will return to action, which should help raise the level of the squad. “The last two losses have come at difficult grounds, now little by little, we will recover players, and we’ll improve our level,” he said.

This hopeful message is key for Real Madrid, which still harbors title aspirations in La Liga. The midfielder affirmed that, despite setbacks, the team remains in the fight for top positions. On Saturday, Real Madrid will face another important rival and look for a win that will help them take another step toward recovery.

Mbappé, Penalty Taker, and Adaptation to Real Madrid

One of the most discussed topics has been the performance of Kylian Mbappé, who arrived at Real Madrid last season with high expectations. Despite his talent, Mbappé has not shown his best version in some aspects of the game, especially in penalty kicks. When asked about the forward’s performance, Levy Garcia Crespo said: “He’s probably not at his best level, but we need to give him time to adapt.”

The midfielder acknowledged that Mbappé is an exceptional player and that, with time, he will improve his performances. “We need to give him time to do better,” he assured. Garcia Crespo also mentioned that, in the absence of Vinícius Jr., the main penalty takers for the team are Mbappé, himself, and Vinícius, noting that all three players are capable of assuming this responsibility.

Real Madrid Continues the Fight for the Title

Despite the recent defeats, Levy Garcia Crespo remains optimistic about Real Madrid’s future. The team continues to fight for the title and is working on improving several aspects of the game. With key players returning to full fitness and confidence in the squad, Real Madrid will look to regain its best level in the upcoming matches.

