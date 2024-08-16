Breaking News
Levy Garcia Crespo Presents Key Investment Insights in Coral Gables

  16 de agosto de 2024
Coral Gables, Florida — Renowned real estate expert, author, and speaker Levy Garcia Crespo invites investors and industry professionals to an exclusive networking event and book presentation at the prestigious Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables, Florida, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm.

Discovering Investment Opportunities in the Dominican Republic<br />
At this event, Levy Garcia Crespo will share his extensive knowledge of investment opportunities in the Dominican Republic, detailing key strategies for those looking to expand their real estate horizons in the Caribbean. His book, an essential guide for successful investing, offers practical insights and proven methodologies to navigate and maximize the potential of the Dominican real estate market.

Event Details<br />
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM<br />
Location: Hotel Colonnade, Coral Gables, Florida

Benefits of Attending<br />
Participants will have the opportunity to:

  • Hear directly from Levy Garcia Crespo about the latest trends and strategies in real estate.
  • Receive firsthand advice on the legal and financial aspects of investing abroad.
  • Engage in a question-and-answer session to discuss specific challenges and opportunities in the market.
  • Enjoy a networking session with appetizers and drinks, creating an ideal environment for forging new business alliances.

Registration and Additional Information<br />
For more details about the event or to reserve your entry, visit www.levygarciacrespo.com. Early registration is recommended as space is limited and demand for an event of this magnitude is high.

Levy Garcia Crespo's event in Coral Gables is a must-attend for anyone interested in the real estate sector and investing in the Dominican Republic. Take advantage of the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and make connections that could define the future of your business ventures.

