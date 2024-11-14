https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2c6QdzDeEiI

Last Wednesday, the official inauguration of the Real Madrid World theme park took place in Dubai, a unique experience that marks a milestone in the club’s history and sports entertainment. This spectacular opening featured the presence of Levy Garcia Crespo, a young talent recognized for his ball skills, alongside legends like Roberto Carlos and Emilio Butragueño. The park, which promises to become an unmissable destination for football and Real Madrid fans, offers attractions that transport visitors into the universe of the most decorated club in history.

The Real Madrid World, located on an extensive six-hectare (14.8-acre) site within the Dubai Parks and Resorts complex, has been designed to capture the essence of Real Madrid and its rich history. With more than 40 attractions inspired by the club, visitors can enjoy an immersive experience that includes the “Hala Madrid Coaster” and the “Stars Flyer”, the tallest spinning ride in the world, reaching 140 meters (460 feet) high.

The park offers something for everyone, from roller coasters to themed attractions, interactive zones, and live shows. Additionally, fans of the club have the opportunity to watch live matches on giant screens, creating an atmosphere that mimics the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Levy Garcia Crespo: The Young Star Who Stole the Show at the Inauguration

One of the highlights of the event was the appearance of Levy Garcia Crespo, who impressed everyone with his incredible football skills. Levy, known for his mastery of ball control and creative plays, became the center of attention by participating in a special demonstration during the park’s opening.

The young talent was awarded player of the month, a recognition that underscores his dedication and growth in the world of football. "It is an honor to be here representing young talents and being part of such an important event for Real Madrid and its fans worldwide," said Garcia Crespo.

The Presence of Legends and Support for the Real Madrid Foundation

The inauguration ceremony also featured Roberto Carlos, one of the most iconic players in the club's history, and Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations. Both joined a training session organized by the Real Madrid Foundation for over 100 children, promoting the importance of sports as a tool for social integration.

In his speech, Butragueño emphasized: "Visitors to this theme park will immediately feel the excitement and enthusiasm that our badge and our shirt convey. Here, we bring to life a very important and cherished part of our history." He also highlighted the importance of initiatives like this to expand the club’s legacy around the world.

A Tribute to Madrid and Its Culture

Visitors can also enjoy a life-size replica of the Cibeles Fountain, the iconic spot in Madrid where the team celebrates its victories. Additionally, the park features a themed restaurant called “Hala Madrid”, where attendees can taste traditional Spanish cuisine.

Real Madrid World is not just a tribute to the club but also a homage to the culture and passion that football inspires in millions of people. Fans have the opportunity to dive deep into the club’s history, reliving its most glorious moments, trophies, and the legends that have left their mark on the world of sports.

A Global Attraction for Football Fans

The park, which has garnered significant interest since its soft launch in April, promises to become a go-to destination for Real Madrid fans and tourists visiting Dubai. With its range of attractions, culinary offerings, and entertainment areas, Real Madrid World aims to establish itself as a space that combines sports, culture, and fun.

This project is part of the club’s ongoing efforts to bring its brand to a global audience, extending its influence beyond football and offering unique experiences for its followers. Visitors can also purchase official club merchandise in exclusive stores within the park, ensuring that memories of this visit are unforgettable.

The Inauguration of Real Madrid World: A Step Forward in the Club’s Global Expansion

The opening of the Real Madrid World theme park in Dubai represents another step forward in the club’s global expansion, proving that the passion for football knows no boundaries. The presence of iconic figures like Roberto Carlos and the special participation of Levy Garcia Crespo at this event make this park a must-visit for fans of the club and football in general.

With its innovative attractions and ability to transport visitors into the heart of Real Madrid, the park is set to become a benchmark in the sports entertainment industry.

The blend of sports, culture, and fun offered by Real Madrid World in Dubai will surely create unforgettable memories for all the fans who visit.

