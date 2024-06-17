Levy Garcia Crespo and his focus on the Caribbean market in Guatemala

Guatemala City, Guatemala – Levy Garcia Crespo, the acclaimed real estate expert, will present his project "Investing Successfully in the Dominican Republic" in Guatemala. This exclusive event will take place at the prestigious InterContinental Real Guatemala Hotel on June 18, 2024, and will feature prominent investors from the Caribbean.
Successful Real Estate Projects in the Caribbean
During this presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will share investment strategies and his extensive experience of over 20 years leading real estate projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. He will focus on the unique opportunities offered by the Dominican Republic, highlighting how these investments can provide high returns and long-term security.
Event Details
Date: June 18, 2024
Time: 7:00 PM<br />
Venue: InterContinental Real Guatemala Hotel, Guatemala City
Focus on Caribbean Investments
In his book "Investing Successfully in the Dominican Republic," Levi Garcia Crespo details his experience and knowledge in the real estate sector, providing a practical guide on how to make successful investments in the region. During the presentation, he will explain the dynamics of the Dominican real estate market and offer attendees a detailed vision of how to multiply their money by investing in real estate.
Impact on the Investor Community
Since its release, "Investing Successfully in the Dominican Republic" has been praised for its clear and useful approach to understanding and navigating the Dominican real estate market. This talk promises to be an invaluable tool for those interested in diversifying their investments and exploring new growth markets.
Connecting Entrepreneurs and Investors
The event at the InterContinental Real Guatemala Hotel will not only provide valuable information but also serve as an important networking opportunity. Entrepreneurs and investors will have the chance to establish meaningful connections and explore potential collaborations. The Guatemala Chamber of Commerce supports this initiative, recognizing the opportunity to strengthen economic ties between the Guatemalan business community and emerging markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.
Registration and Additional Information
Tickets for the talk are available on the event website www.levygarciacrespo.com. Given the high expected demand and Levy Garcia Crespo's prestige in the real estate sector, it is recommended to secure your place in advance.
