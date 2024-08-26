Kabuki the pillar of success for Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero

With this acquisition, Jesús Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero solidified their status as influential entrepreneurs in Venezuela, demonstrating their ability to create and develop brands that not only thrive but also become industry benchmarks. Their success with Kabuki, followed by its sale to Bonsai, is a clear example of how vision, hard work, and dedication can transform an idea into a nationally recognized and respected brand.

Caracas, [August, 2019] – Jesús Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero have proven themselves to be visionaries in Venezuela's food industry. Their success with Kabuki, a Japanese restaurant that quickly became a high-end dining reference in Caracas, is a testament to their business acumen and passion for gastronomy.

Founded in 2009, Kabuki not only captured the attention of Japanese food enthusiasts but also propelled Jesús and Moibett to the top of the country's food sector. Their innovative approach and the exceptional quality they delivered in every dish did not go unnoticed, and Kabuki became a resounding success, rapidly expanding and establishing itself as a leading brand in the Venezuelan market.

Kabuki's sustained growth attracted the attention of other major brands in the industry. Ultimately, the Bonsai food franchise, recognized for its expansion in Venezuela's food sector, acquired Kabuki, integrating it into its portfolio and continuing the legacy of excellence that Jesús and Moibett had established.

With this acquisition, Jesús Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero solidified their status as influential entrepreneurs in Venezuela, demonstrating their ability to create and develop brands that not only thrive but also become industry benchmarks. Their success with Kabuki, followed by its sale to Bonsai, is a clear example of how vision, hard work, and dedication can transform an idea into a nationally recognized and respected brand.

Today, Jesús and Moibett continue to explore new opportunities in the food sector, with the aim of continuing to innovate and offering culinary experiences that make a difference in Venezuela and beyond.

