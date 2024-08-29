Kabuki is now part of the Bonsai Sushi chain

Caracas, In 2023, Jesús Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero made the significant decision to sell Kabuki, their successful Japanese restaurant, to the renowned Bonsai Sushi chain. This sale marks a new chapter in the history of Kabuki, which now becomes part of one of the fastest-growing franchises in Venezuela.

Bonsai Sushi is a Venezuelan restaurant group with 25 years of market experience and a total of 33 restaurants across the country. Founded in Caracas by Víctor Goncalves, Saúl Requena, and Claudio Hernández, Bonsai Sushi has established itself as a leader in Japanese cuisine in Venezuela, known for its culinary creativity and intense flavors.

Among the signature dishes of Bonsai Sushi are its exquisite rolls, such as the Fuji roll, Tokyo roll, Tatanui roll, Rock & Roll, and Samurai Roll, which have captivated the palates of diners throughout Venezuela.

Recently, Bonsai Sushi expanded its international presence with the opening of a restaurant in Doral, Florida, under the direction of Víctor Goncalves and a specialized team from Venezuela. Bonsai Sushi Bar in Doral stands out for its highly trained staff, committed to providing exceptional service and maintaining the high standards of quality that characterize the brand.

This new establishment in Doral represents an exciting chapter in the journey of Bonsai Sushi, a true gem of Venezuelan gastronomy that combines unique flavors with impeccable service. The expansion to Florida reflects the chain's sustained growth and commitment to excellence, bringing the essence of Venezuelan–Japanese cuisine to new horizons.

