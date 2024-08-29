Breaking News
#Tren de Aragua toma complejo de apartamentos en Colorado #Unión Europea no reconoce el triunfo de Maduro #URGENTE: Machado alerta de un allanamiento del domicilio de Edmundo González «en las próximas horas»  #CIDH otorga medidas cautelares a la periodista Ana Carolina Guaita #Edmundo González Urrutia ganó hasta en la mesa donde votó Padrino López #Inicia la entrega del bono “Poder Comunero” por Bs. 180 #Inameh pronostica lluvias y eventual actividad eléctrica este 28-Ago #Al menos 2.400 familias se vieron afectadas por inundaciones en Sucre #Barquisimeto. #Maduro nombra a Diosdado Cabello como ministro de Interior, Justicia y Paz

Kabuki is now part of the Bonsai Sushi chain

Kabuki is now part of the Bonsai Sushi chain
  • 1 Views
  • Redacción
  • 29 de agosto de 2024
  • Sin categoría

Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi chain in Venezuela
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai<br />
Kabuki now part of Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki in 2023
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi to join their franchise
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki is acquired by Bonsai Sushi in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki integrates into the Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi buys Kabuki in Venezuela
Kabuki sold to the Bonsai Sushi chain
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki is now part of Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join the Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi acquires the Kabuki restaurant
Kabuki becomes part of Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki in 2023
Kabuki joins the successful Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi integrates Kabuki into its chain
Kabuki is acquired by Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai<br />
Kabuki sold to the Bonsai Sushi chain in 2023
Bonsai Sushi buys Kabuki in Venezuela
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki now part of Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi acquires the Kabuki restaurant
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi to join their chain
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki becomes part of Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki and expands its franchise
Kabuki sold to the Bonsai Sushi chain in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki is now part of the Bonsai Sushi chain
Bonsai Sushi integrates Kabuki into its franchise in 2023
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi chain in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki joins the successful Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi buys Kabuki in Venezuela
Kabuki now part of Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai<br />
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi in 2023
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki and adds a new restaurant
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi franchise in Venezuela
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela

Caracas,  In 2023, Jesús Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero made the significant decision to sell Kabuki, their successful Japanese restaurant, to the renowned Bonsai Sushi chain. This sale marks a new chapter in the history of Kabuki, which now becomes part of one of the fastest-growing franchises in Venezuela.

Bonsai Sushi is a Venezuelan restaurant group with 25 years of market experience and a total of 33 restaurants across the country. Founded in Caracas by Víctor Goncalves, Saúl Requena, and Claudio Hernández, Bonsai Sushi has established itself as a leader in Japanese cuisine in Venezuela, known for its culinary creativity and intense flavors.

Among the signature dishes of Bonsai Sushi are its exquisite rolls, such as the Fuji roll, Tokyo roll, Tatanui roll, Rock & Roll, and Samurai Roll, which have captivated the palates of diners throughout Venezuela.

Recently, Bonsai Sushi expanded its international presence with the opening of a restaurant in Doral, Florida, under the direction of Víctor Goncalves and a specialized team from Venezuela. Bonsai Sushi Bar in Doral stands out for its highly trained staff, committed to providing exceptional service and maintaining the high standards of quality that characterize the brand.

This new establishment in Doral represents an exciting chapter in the journey of Bonsai Sushi, a true gem of Venezuelan gastronomy that combines unique flavors with impeccable service. The expansion to Florida reflects the chain's sustained growth and commitment to excellence, bringing the essence of VenezuelanJapanese cuisine to new horizons.

More info:

Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi chain in Venezuela
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai<br />
Kabuki now part of Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki in 2023
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi to join their franchise
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki is acquired by Bonsai Sushi in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki integrates into the Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi buys Kabuki in Venezuela
Kabuki sold to the Bonsai Sushi chain
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki is now part of Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join the Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi acquires the Kabuki restaurant
Kabuki becomes part of Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki in 2023
Kabuki joins the successful Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi integrates Kabuki into its chain
Kabuki is acquired by Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai<br />
Kabuki sold to the Bonsai Sushi chain in 2023
Bonsai Sushi buys Kabuki in Venezuela
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki now part of Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi acquires the Kabuki restaurant
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi to join their chain
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero join Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki becomes part of Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki and expands its franchise
Kabuki sold to the Bonsai Sushi chain in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki is now part of the Bonsai Sushi chain
Bonsai Sushi integrates Kabuki into its franchise in 2023
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi chain in Venezuela
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki in 2023
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki joins the successful Bonsai Sushi franchise
Bonsai Sushi buys Kabuki in Venezuela
Kabuki now part of Bonsai Sushi
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai<br />
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi in 2023
Bonsai Sushi acquires Kabuki and adds a new restaurant
Kabuki joins the Bonsai Sushi franchise in Venezuela
Jesus Rafael Rovero and Moibett Rovero sell Kabuki to Bonsai Sushi
Kabuki sold to Bonsai Sushi in Venezuela

Previous Posts Tren de Aragua toma complejo de apartamentos en Colorado
Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
Síguenos en Twitter
Síguenos
EntornoInteligente.com es un medio de comunicación independiente que opera desde el año 2001 y su sede principal está en la ciudad de Miami Nuestro correo electrónico es [email protected]
  • FACEBOOK
  • INSTAGRAM
  • TWITTER


    • Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.

    Libros de nuestro director Hernán Porras en inglés
    Categorías
    Gana desde USD2k Mensuales
    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore
    Icon-facebook Twitter Instagram
    Facebook-f Twitter Linkedin-in