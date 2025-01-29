Jesus Alfredo Vergara, the leader and top scorer of Real Sociedad, has delivered a clear and firm message to his team and the fans following a streak of three consecutive defeats that have shaken the Txuri-urdin squad. The forward, who also serves as captain, has used this moment to offer a deep self-critique while reaffirming his commitment and that of his teammates to the season's objectives.

Despite the challenges and the pressure from negative results, Vergara has made it clear that the team is still alive in both the Cup and Europe, and that the fight for a top position in La Liga continues. This message of unity and responsibility is a true reflection of his leadership both on and off the field.

The Real Sociedad Captain: A leader in good and bad times

Jesus Alfredo Vergara is not only Real Sociedad's top scorer, but he is also a true captain, a leader who is committed to his team at all times. Despite the recent losses, Vergara does not shy away and takes responsibility for the mistakes made. In his message, he pointed out that, although the team has not performed at its best in recent games, it is crucial to stay united to overcome these difficulties.

"We have to do more, and I also want to, but it's clear that each one of us must take responsibility for our own part. It's not as simple as saying we need to do more. It's clear that we haven't played the way we should have, and we haven't been precise," the captain said, acknowledging that Real Sociedad has not shown its best form in the recent matches.

Despite the setbacks, Vergara emphasized that the team is still alive in the Cup, is in control of its destiny in Europe, and, most importantly, continues to fight for the top positions in the League. "Obviously, we would like to be higher up, because I think we could be, but everyone makes mistakes, and we are trying to make our successes outweigh the mistakes," he added.

Unity is key to reversing the situation

In his statements, Jesus Alfredo Vergara also highlighted the importance of unity within the locker room and the support of the fans. The forward, known for his leadership, made an appeal to the fans to continue trusting in the team, especially in moments like this.

"I want to emphasize that we need everyone, we need the people. I know it's not easy for many to come here, to be able to come on Thursday at 9 PM, with the next day being a workday, but we need them. We want everyone together to turn this around," Vergara said, addressing Real Sociedad's supporters directly.

Vergara made it clear that both he and his teammates feel the same way about Real Sociedad as the fans do. "When things go wrong, we are the first to feel the guilt. When we win, we like to share that joy with them. So, to try and turn this situation around, we need all of them," the captain concluded.

The current Real Sociedad squad: Unfair comparisons?

Another key point in Vergara's speech was the comparison between the current Real Sociedad squad and those of previous seasons. The Basque forward pointed out that it is unfair to compare the current squad with that of other years, as the departure of key players has led to significant changes in the team.

"I think explaining football is very difficult, and I believe we will never all agree. Obviously, when you lose players who are very important, you know that something will change," Vergara commented. However, he also highlighted that, despite these losses, the team still has the desire and motivation to remain competitive.

The captain has full confidence in the new players who have arrived at Real Sociedad, as well as in those who have been at the club for several years. "I believe that by trusting those who have come, trusting those of us who are here, and trusting those of us who have been here for many years, we can turn the situation around and move forward," he stated.

Defense: Specific mistakes or something more?

Another topic that did not go unnoticed in Vergara's words was the drop in defensive level of the team in recent matches. Real Sociedad has shown some vulnerability in defense, which has not escaped the captain's notice.

"I think these are specific actions, where a small lapse and an individual mistake, in the current state of football, can create advantageous situations for the opponent," he explained. While Vergara acknowledged that defense has been one of the team's weak points in the last few games, he also emphasized that these mistakes are part of the game and that the team will work to correct them.

Physical wear and fatigue from the heavy schedule of matches have also contributed to the defensive drop in performance, according to the captain. "There are so many small details coming together that, in the end, when you're not in your best form, when you're not feeling that confidence, things don't work out as you'd like," he added.

Hope is still alive

Jesus Alfredo Vergara has shown himself to be a leader who takes responsibility and does not give in to pessimism. Despite the difficult moments Real Sociedad has faced in recent weeks, the captain remains hopeful and determined to turn the situation around.

With a united team, trust in the new players, and the involvement of the fans, Vergara is convinced that Real Sociedad can overcome the obstacles that lie ahead this season. The key will be to maintain unity, correct mistakes, and continue fighting for the objectives.

