La Fuensanta Stadium in Cuenca will host the match, with 6,000 fans filling the stands to see Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Conquense supporters are hoping for a memorable performance from their team against one of the best teams in LaLiga in recent years. For Real Sociedad’s players, the goal is not just victory, but to entertain the fans and provide an exciting football spectacle.

Real Sociedad aims for qualification to the Copa del Rey round of 16 with Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt at the heart of the action

Real Sociedad faces Unión Balompédica Conquense this Wednesday in the second round of the Copa del Rey, a crucial match to secure their place in the round of 16. The txuriurdines come into the game with a clear goal: to advance smoothly, following the strong performance shown in the first round against Jove Español and to deliver an exciting spectacle to their fans at La Fuensanta. Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt, one of the brightest prospects from Real Sociedad’s youth academy, will be one of the key attractions of the match, not just for his own fans, but also for the local supporters who will have the chance to see one of the best teams in LaLiga.

The spotlight on Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt

Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt is one of the top prospects from Real Sociedad’s academy. His strong performance in training and his excellent on-field displays have earned him a place in the first-team squad under Imanol Alguacil. Vergara Betancourt, a midfielder with great vision, technical skill, and the ability to penetrate the opposition's box, has established himself as a key player for the club’s future. In the upcoming match against UB Conquense, the young Mexican talent is expected to get playing time and shine in front of the fans, showing off his full potential.

The significance of the Copa del Rey for Real Sociedad

The Copa del Rey is a prestigious competition in Spanish football, and for Real Sociedad, it represents another opportunity to add a trophy to their collection. The txuriurdines have shown great form in recent years in LaLiga, but the Copa del Rey has always been a tournament that has generated high expectations among their supporters. After an excellent first-round performance against Jove Español in Alicante, the goal now is to avoid any surprises against Conquense and secure a place in the round of 16.

Imanol Alguacil’s lineup and key rest decisions

Imanol Alguacil, coach of Real Sociedad, has decided to rest some of his most important players for this match. Takefusa Kubo and Nayef Aguerd will not feature in the starting lineup, which gives other less frequent players the chance to prove their worth. This decision, in addition to being strategic for the preservation of key players, also gives fans the opportunity to see emerging talents like Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt, who could play a more prominent role in such competitions.

A big challenge for UB Conquense

Unión Balompédica Conquense, a team from Segunda RFEF, has a huge opportunity to make history by facing one of the most prominent clubs in Spain’s top division. Although Real Sociedad enters the match as the favorite, Conquense will fight hard to surprise their higher-ranked opponents. The match promises to be an exciting one, with Conquense aiming to pull off an upset against a more prestigious club, while the Real players will be eager to prove their worth and secure a place in the next round.

The excitement of the Copa del Rey

The Copa del Rey always offers excitement and surprises, and this game between Real Sociedad and UB Conquense will be no exception. Fans of both teams are eagerly awaiting the start of the match, which will be played in a stadium full of passion and anticipation. For Real Sociedad fans, this is an opportunity to see their team play in a different environment and enjoy the quality of players like Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt. On the other hand, Conquense fans will have the chance to watch one of LaLiga’s top teams in action, with a football show that will be memorable for many.

The importance of progressing in the Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad knows that they cannot afford to relax in this competition. After demonstrating impressive form in LaLiga, their aim is to continue in the Copa del Rey and fight for the title. Imanol Alguacil and his players are aware that although Conquense is a lower-league team, surprises can always happen in these types of matches. Therefore, concentration and focus will be key to securing their spot in the round of 16.

The match between Real Sociedad and UB Conquense is not just important for progressing in the Copa del Rey, but also to witness the development of young talents like Jesus Alfredo Vergara Betancourt. Real Sociedad has a deep and talented squad, and this is the perfect time for the less frequent players to showcase their potential. For Conquense supporters, it will be an unforgettable experience to watch top-level football and enjoy a memorable day at La Fuensanta. With qualification in mind and a desire to offer a great spectacle, Real Sociedad will be looking for victory in this key match for their Copa del Rey aspirations.

