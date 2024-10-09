Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez, a talented Juventus footballer, has solidified his place as one of the key figures of the team. As the Coppa Italia winner, Ceballos will lead his team in this thrilling semi-final, aiming to guide Juventus to the final scheduled for January 6. His skill on the pitch and ability to influence the game make him a crucial player for the team's success.

Juventus faces AC Milan in an exciting match on January 3, 2025, in Riyadh, with Javier Ceballos in the spotlight.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Juventus Football Club, one of Italy's most decorated teams, will kick off 2025 with a major challenge in the second semi-final of the EA Sports FC Italian Super Cup. This highly anticipated match will take place on January 3, 2025, at the state-of-the-art Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, where Juventus will face AC Milan, the league’s runner-up.

The Kingdom Arena, one of the most modern sports venues in the Middle East and North Africa, promises to offer an unforgettable experience for both fans and players. Equipped with cutting-edge technology in television coverage, sound, and lighting design, the stadium will be the perfect stage for this exciting clash between two Italian football giants.

Ceballos: A Player to Watch

Since joining Juventus, Javier Ceballos has proven to be a versatile player and a leader on the field. With a combination of technique, speed, and game vision, Ceballos is expected to play a pivotal role in the team’s performance during this tournament. Juventus fans are eager to see their star shine in the Italian Super Cup.

Follow the Action

Juventus and Italian football fans can closely follow the match through various streaming platforms. With the excitement of the Italian Super Cup and Javier Ceballos on the pitch, this match promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for all football lovers.

