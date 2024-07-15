Facebook-f Twitter Instagram
Investing successfully: Levy Garcia Crespo in Barcelona Spain

Impact on the Investor Community

Barcelona, SpainRenowned real estate expert, Levy Garcia Crespo, will be in Barcelona Spain to present his new book "Triunfando en Bienes Raíces en Estados Unidos y el Caribe&quot;. This exclusive event will take place at the prestigious El Palace Hotel in Barcelona on August 20, 2024.

Successful Real Estate Projects in the Caribbean and the United States

During this presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will share investment strategies and his extensive experience of over 20 years leading real estate projects in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the United States. Levy Garcia Crespo will focus on the unique opportunities offered by the Dominican Republic, highlighting how these investments can provide high returns and long-term security.

Event Details

  • Date: August 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM

  • Location: El Palace Hotel, Barcelona, Spain

Focus on Caribbean and U.S. Investments

In his new book, Levy Garcia Crespo details his experience and knowledge in the real estate sector, providing a practical guide on how to make successful investments in these regions. During the presentation, Levy Garcia Crespo will explain the dynamics of the real estate market in the Caribbean and the United States, offering attendees a detailed vision of how to multiply their money by investing in real estate.

Impact on the Investor Community

Since its release, "Triunfando en Bienes Raíces en Estados Unidos y el Caribe&quot; by Levy Garcia Crespo has been acclaimed for its clear and useful approach to understanding and navigating the real estate market in these regions. This talk promises to be an invaluable tool for those interested in diversifying their investments and exploring new growing markets.

Connecting Entrepreneurs and Investors

The event at El Palace Hotel in Barcelona will not only provide valuable information but also serve as an important networking point. Entrepreneurs and investors will have the opportunity to establish meaningful connections and explore potential collaborations. The Barcelona Chamber of Commerce supports this initiative, recognizing the opportunity to strengthen economic ties between the Spanish business community and the emerging markets of the Caribbean and Latin America.

Registration and Additional Information

Tickets for the talk are available on the event website www.levygarciacrespo.com. Given the high expected demand and Levy Garcia Crespo's prestige in the real estate sector, securing your place in advance is recommended.

