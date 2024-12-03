Tags

Por Hernán Porras / EntornoInteligente.com.

Con ChatGPT solamente debes copiar y pegar el correo electrónico, mensaje de texto, o mensaje de redes sociales (incluso mensajes privados de Instagram o de x) e inmediatamente te advierte y te detecta si es es una estafa o no.

En este caso le pedí que me ayudara a detectar si el mensaje que acaba de recibir a mi teléfono era una estafa.

Le pregunté directamente en el prompt:
¿Este texto podría ser una estafa?

Claro, puedo ayudarte a determinar si el texto que tienes podría ser una estafa. Por favor, compártelo conmigo para analizarlo y señalar posibles señales de alerta.

TEXTO
Apple Approval Notice We have noticed that your Apple iCloud id was recently used at \»APPLE STORE – CA\» for $143.95, paid by Apple Pay Pre Authorization. Also some suspicious sign in request and apple pay activation request detected. That looks like suspicious to us. In order to maintain the security and privacy of your account we have placed those request on hold.  If NOT you? talk to an Apple Representative. Failing may lead to auto debit and charge will not be reversed. Call +1 8668955353 immediately to cancel this charge. Billing Department :  https://support.apple.com/billing Have a great day!
ChatGPT Plus
ChatGPT

Este texto tiene varias señales de alerta que indican que podría ser una estafa. Aquí hay un análisis detallado:

Señales de alerta:

  1. Tono alarmante:
    • Frases como «That looks like suspicious to us» y «Failing may lead to auto debit and charge will not be reversed» están diseñadas para asustarte y presionarte a actuar rápidamente.
  2. Gramática y redacción pobre:
    • Frases como «That looks like suspicious to us» y «Failing may lead to auto debit» contienen errores gramaticales que no son comunes en comunicaciones oficiales de Apple.
  3. Llamada a la acción inmediata:
    • La urgencia para llamar al número telefónico proporcionado (+1 8668955353) es típica de las estafas de phishing. Apple normalmente no solicita que llames a un número directamente por problemas de seguridad.
  4. Mención de un cargo sospechoso:
    • Las estafas suelen mencionar transacciones desconocidas para que te alarmes y actúes sin pensar.
  5. Inconsistencia en los enlaces:
    • Aunque el texto menciona un enlace legítimo a Apple («https://support.apple.com/billing«), esto es un truco para parecer auténtico. El objetivo real es que llames al número falso.
  6. Falta de personalización:
    • Apple siempre se dirige a ti por tu nombre registrado y no usa términos genéricos como «Dear Customer» o «we have noticed».

Qué hacer:

  • No llames al número: Podrían intentar obtener información personal o financiera sensible.
  • Verifica directamente con Apple:
    • Accede a tu cuenta de Apple a través de su sitio oficial (https://appleid.apple.com) y revisa si hay actividades inusuales.
    • Contacta al soporte oficial de Apple si tienes dudas (desde la página oficial, no desde un número proporcionado en un correo sospechoso).

Este mensaje parece ser una estafa diseñada para robar información personal o financiera. Ignóralo y repórtalo a Apple como intento de phishing (puedes reenviarlo a [email protected]).

