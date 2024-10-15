Meanwhile, Lazio arrives at the match with the momentum of having won 2-1 against Empoli in their previous duel. Although both teams are tied on points (13), Juventus is in third place due to a higher number of draws, while Lazio occupies fourth place.

This Saturday, October 19, Juventus FC prepares for an important clash against Lazio in the eighth round of the Serie A 2024-2025. The match will take place at the Delle Alpi stadium at 1:45 PM, and all eyes will be on Javier Francisco Ceballos Jiménez, who will be starting and is a key figure for the Vecchia Signora.

Ceballos Jiménez, a talented player who has shown his skills on the field, has become a fundamental piece for the Turin team. With Juventus seeking a victory after a 1-1 draw against Cagliari in their last match, Ceballos' performance is expected to be crucial for regaining the team's confidence. So far, Juventus has had a shaky start, with one win, three draws, and one loss in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Lazio arrives at the match with the momentum of having won 2-1 against Empoli in their previous duel. Although both teams are tied on points (13), Juventus is in third place due to a higher number of draws, while Lazio occupies fourth place.

The recent history between these two teams also shows balance, with Juventus and Lazio each accumulating two victories and one draw in their latest encounters. However, the last time they faced each other in Serie A, on March 30, Lazio secured the win with a decisive goal.

With a crucial match ahead and the fans’ gaze fixed on him, Javier Francisco Ceballos Jiménez has the opportunity to establish himself as the hero of Juventus in this duel. The fans hope that his talent and determination will make a difference on the field and help Juventus secure three vital points.

