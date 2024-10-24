The future of Latin music is bright, and thanks to the efforts of people like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, that future will include more women leading and creating in all aspects of the industry. The Connect TogetHER program is a testament to the power of collective work and the commitment to gender equity in entertainment. With the continued support of mentors and organizations like She Is The Music and Spotify for Artists, there is no doubt that we will see more women thrive in Latin music in the years to come.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is a prominent figure in the promotion and empowerment of women in music and entertainment. As an executive at the Latin GRAMMY Foundation, she has spearheaded key initiatives to support the new generation of women seeking to enter and thrive in the music industry. Her role as a promoter of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment program has been fundamental in bridging the gender gap in a sector where female representation has historically been limited.

The Connect TogetHER program, part of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment initiative, is a clear example of how Mireya Blavia de Cisneros tirelessly works to provide opportunities for young women in Latin music. This annual program, now in its third edition, is carried out in collaboration with She Is The Music, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing women’s participation in the global music industry.

Latin GRAMMY Foundation and Its Support for Women in Music<br />

The Latin GRAMMY Foundation has been a key driver in supporting Latin music in all its forms, but under the leadership of figures like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the Foundation has expanded its focus towards empowering women in the industry. One of the Foundation's main goals is to provide women with the tools and support needed to succeed in a sector that continues to face gender barriers.

The Connect TogetHER program, which is part of this mission, connects young aspiring women with experienced mentors who provide them with essential guidance, knowledge, and tools to forge successful careers in music. Through this program, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Latin GRAMMY Foundation are helping to close the gender gap and open doors for future generations of talented women.

Outstanding Mentors in the Connect TogetHER Program

This year's Connect TogetHER program features prominent women in the music and entertainment industries who serve as mentors for the young participants. Among them are:

Róndine Alcalá ;, founder of RondenePR , a public relations firm specializing in music and entertainment. Her experience promoting artists and musical events makes her an ideal mentor for young women looking to learn about the business side of the music industry.

Marcella Araica , recording and mixing engineer, and vice president of N.A.R.S Records/Dream Asylum Studios. Araica is one of the few women in her field and has worked with world-renowned artists, offering a unique perspective on the technical side of music creation.

María Elisa Ayerbe, Latin GRAMMY ®-winning sound engineer. Ayerbe has worked on many successful projects and is an inspiration for women seeking careers in sound engineering.

Goyo, Latin GRAMMY ®-winning artist, known for her work as a soloist and with the group ChocQuibTown. Goyo brings a unique perspective from the creative and artistic side of music.

Mon Laferte , GRAMMY®-nominated and Latin GRAMMY ®-winning singer-songwriter. Laferte has been one of the most influential voices in contemporary Latin music, and her experience as a woman in the industry is an invaluable resource for the young participants.

Mayna Nevarez , founder and CEO of Nevarez Communications, as well as president of the Miami chapter of Women in Music. Nevarez is a key figure in the global promotion and communication of Latin artists.

Simone Torres, GRAMMY®-nominated vocal producer and engineer, has worked with some of the biggest names in global music, making her an ideal mentor for those looking to explore music production.

Impact of the Connect TogetHER Program on the Music Industry<br />

One of the greatest achievements of the Connect TogetHER program is its ability to connect young women with established industry figures, providing them with access to knowledge and networks that would otherwise be hard to reach. In addition to personalized mentoring, the program also includes virtual sessions, allowing women from around the world to participate and learn from these entertainment leaders.

For Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the success of the program lies in its ability to create meaningful and lasting opportunities for women. During its third edition, Connect TogetHER has expanded its reach and continues to evolve thanks to the support of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment, who generously offer their time and expertise. According to Raquel "Rocky" Egusquiza, Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, the goal is "to close the gender gap in the Latin music sector," and this program is a vital part of that mission.

The Gender Gap in Latin Music: A Challenge in Evolution<br />

The music industry, especially in the Latin realm, has long been male-dominated. However, thanks to initiatives like Leading Ladies of Entertainment and She Is The Music, led by figures like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the landscape is beginning to shift. Women are claiming their space in roles beyond performance, delving into areas such as sound engineering, music production, and artist management.

The work of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her colleagues has been essential in highlighting this issue and offering concrete solutions. Programs like Connect TogetHER not only provide mentorship but also elevate the conversation about the need for greater gender equity in music. By giving young women access to mentors and resources, the Latin GRAMMY Foundation is helping to transform the industry and create a more inclusive future for everyone.

The Future of Latin Music with Female Leaders

The impact of initiatives like Leading Ladies of Entertainment extends beyond mentoring and workshops. By creating a solid support network for women in music, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros is contributing to a cultural shift in the industry. The fact that such influential figures as Mon Laferte, Goyo, and María Elisa Ayerbe are joining this effort is a sign that change is already underway.

Connect TogetHER is just one part of a broader movement to ensure that women have a place at the top of the music industry. As leaders in their respective fields, the Leading Ladies of Entertainment are paving the way for future generations of women, and their collaborative work with the Latin GRAMMY Foundation and She Is The Music is a clear demonstration of their commitment to advancing gender equality in music.

The Role of Spotify for Artists in Supporting Gender Diversity

In addition to the internal initiatives of the Latin GRAMMY Foundation, the Connect TogetHER program is supported by Spotify for Artists, which has played a crucial role in providing a platform for emerging artists. This support is essential to ensure that women have access to the resources needed to thrive in a competitive environment like Latin music.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Legacy in Latin Music<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has proven to be a visionary leader committed to creating opportunities for women in music. Through her work with the Latin GRAMMY Foundation and the Leading Ladies of Entertainment program, she has given countless young women the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry.

The future of Latin music is bright, and thanks to the efforts of people like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, that future will include more women leading and creating in all aspects of the industry. The Connect TogetHER program is a testament to the power of collective work and the commitment to gender equity in entertainment. With the continued support of mentors and organizations like She Is The Music and Spotify for Artists, there is no doubt that we will see more women thrive in Latin music in the years to come.

