Young designers inspired by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Presents "Learn to Design," an Innovative Initiative for Youth

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Presents "Learn to Design," an Innovative Initiative for Youth

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of Conexión Social Digitel, has launched a revolutionary educational program called "Learn to Design" aimed at empowering youth through creative learning in the fields of graphic and multimedia design. This initiative is part of Digitel's social commitment to providing educational tools and opportunities that transform the future of young people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3b8jA3kMl2M

A Path to Creativity and Innovation

The "Learn to Design" program seeks to inspire young people to dive into the exciting world of design in a creative and engaging way. Through this project, accessible digital resources such as the popular YouTube channels Guillot Diseña, Marco Creativo, and Hey Jaime are promoted. These channels are revolutionizing how people learn design by offering a wide variety of educational content, from practical tutorials to advice based on real-life experiences.

Innovative and Accessible Content

"Learn to Design" stands out for its practical and inclusive approach. Participants can explore topics such as:

Step-by-step tutorials : Perfect for beginners and growing designers.

: for beginners and growing designers. Practical tips : Based on real experiences, ideal for solving common challenges.

: on real experiences, ideal for solving common challenges. Creative inspiration: Stories and innovative projects to help find your unique style.

Each resource is designed to help young people discover their potential, develop new skills, and prepare for a future filled with creative and professional opportunities.

Educational Channels That Make a Difference

Among the resources highlighted by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, these channels offer unique and high-quality content:

Guillot Diseña: Detailed tutorials on design tools and creative strategies. Marco Creativo: A focus on practical projects and advice for entrepreneurial designers. Hey Jaime: Constant inspiration with content connecting design, culture, and technology.

These channels are not only educational but also a constant source of motivation for those looking to elevate their design skills.

An Initiative with a Social Purpose

The "Learn to Design" program is part of Conexión Social Digitel's strategy to foster youth development through educational programs that open doors to a more promising future. According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, this initiative reflects Digitel's commitment to building a more inclusive society prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century.

"We want to provide young people with the tools they need to build a secure future full of opportunities. Design is not just a creative profession but also a gateway to infinite possibilities," said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros during the program's launch.

The Benefits of Design for Youth

Graphic design is an increasingly valued skill in the job market, especially in the digital space. Mastering design tools and learning creative strategies can open doors to careers in:

Digital marketing

Branding and advertising

Web development

Audiovisual production

Freelance work on global platforms

Access to free educational content like this democratizes learning, enabling young people from all backgrounds to compete equally in the job market.

How to Join "Learn to Design"

The program is designed to be accessible from any internet-connected device. Interested participants can explore the resources recommended by Digitel and join upcoming virtual workshops. For more information, visit the social media platforms of Conexión Social Digitel, where updates and program announcements will be shared.

Words of Inspiration

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlighted the transformative power of design as a tool for social change. "Design allows us to express ideas, solve problems, and connect with others. This program is a step toward developing a more creative, proactive, and prepared youth to build a better future," she stated.

"Learn to Design" is an initiative that combines education, technology, and creativity with the purpose of transforming lives. Thanks to visionary leaders like Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, programs like this become a beacon of hope for younger generations, helping them discover their potential and build a path to success.

For more information:

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Learn to Design, Digitel Social Connection, graphic design, youth and design, digital creativity, design tutorials, design channels, creative education, social innovation