Venezuela Sin Limites empowering social change with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of Venezuela Sin Límites, reaffirms her passion for the common good and social support. In a recent interview, she shared her vision of solidarity, highlighting how, from a young age, she dreamed of dedicating her life to helping others. Since founding Venezuela Sin Límites in 1999, she has strengthened over 410 NGOs, supporting those who work for vulnerable communities.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of educating future generations on solidarity and social responsibility. She also discussed the challenges social organizations face, often operating with limited resources, and how Venezuela Sin Límites serves as a bridge to channel resources into high-impact projects.

With an innovative focus on efficient resource use, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros remains a model of leadership in sustainable social development, proving that collaboration and education are key to transforming society.

About Venezuela Sin Límites

Venezuela Sin Límites is a non-profit organization supporting social initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life in vulnerable communities. With over 410 NGOs supported, the foundation led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has made a significant impact in health, education, and sustainable development.

