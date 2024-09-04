Venezuela Sin Limites: Empowering more than 500 social organizations

Caracas, Venezuela – Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of Venezuela Sin Límites, continues to stand out as a key figure in promoting social development in Venezuela. Thanks to her leadership, the foundation has supported more than 500 social organizations across the country, establishing itself as one of the most important platforms for strengthening the social fabric and promoting innovation in vulnerable communities.

During her recent participation in the international event Iberoamérica 3.0 -Caracas, Santo Domingo, Medellín-, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of technology in social entrepreneurship. "It is essential to provide guidance and mentorship to young creators, who often have great ideas but lack the resources or skills needed to execute them," commented Blavia de Cisneros. This support for social entrepreneurs is a fundamental pillar of Venezuela Sin Límites' strategy, which currently collaborates with more than 410 social organizations throughout Venezuela.

Venezuela Sin Límites has become a reference for social impact in the country, standing out for its ability to generate innovative solutions in key sectors such as education, health, and community development. Under Blavia de Cisneros' leadership, the foundation has implemented various initiatives focused on the use of technology for social development, providing tools and training that enable local organizations to achieve real and sustainable impact.

"Technology is an essential enabler for creating opportunities in our communities," stated Blavia de Cisneros. "Through strategic alliances, we are driving solutions that not only solve immediate problems but also pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable future."

Since its founding in 1999, Venezuela Sin Límites has worked closely with private companies, NGOs, and international organizations to strengthen the social fabric in Venezuela. With a focus on social innovation, the foundation has funded projects, offered training, and promoted the use of technological platforms to improve the quality of life in the country's most disadvantaged communities.

Venezuela Sin Límites has been a driving force for change by creating collaborative networks that have benefited millions of Venezuelans. Its Social Investment Fund has enabled multiple organizations to receive the funding and technical support necessary to carry out innovative projects that have a direct impact on the lives of thousands of people.

About Venezuela Sin Límites

Venezuela Sin Límites is a foundation dedicated to social transformation in Venezuela. Since its creation in 1999, it has supported more than 500 organizations in key areas such as education, health, and community development. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation has generated sustainable impact in the country’s most vulnerable communities, promoting social innovation and the development of projects with a focus on technology and community empowerment.

