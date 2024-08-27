Venezuela sin Limites and its 25th anniversary: A legacy of social impact

"Celebrating 25 years of Venezuela sin Límites is a testament to what can be achieved when wills and resources are united for the common good," concluded Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. "We will continue working with the same dedication and passion to build a fairer and more equitable future for all Venezuelans."

Caracas, Venezuela – Venezuela sin Límites, the foundation created by Oswaldo and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros on April 7, 1999, is celebrating 25 years of unwavering commitment to the social transformation of Venezuela. Since its inception, the foundation has tirelessly worked to improve the lives of millions of Venezuelans through innovative, sustainable, and high-impact initiatives.

Under the visionary leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin Límites has faced and overcome significant challenges, such as the Vargas Tragedy in 1999, just eight months after its founding. In response to this catastrophe, the foundation demonstrated its ability to respond quickly and effectively by launching the "Vamos a Encontrarlos" campaign to help in the search for missing persons and mobilize resources at a critical time for the country.

"Our lifelong commitment is to help those who need us most, and over these 25 years, we have succeeded in fulfilling that mission," stated Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. "We have adapted and reinvented ourselves alongside our network of over 400 organizations and 100 strategic allies, which has allowed us to benefit more than 4 million people and finance over 400 projects across the country."

One of the fundamental pillars of Venezuela sin Límites has been the Social Investment Fund, a flagship program that connects Venezuelan and multinational companies with social projects that meet four essential criteria: sustainability, innovation, real impact on beneficiaries, and the ability to create positive ripple effects in society. In 2022, the fund was directed toward projects aimed at mitigating teenage pregnancy, aligned with the "Todo a su Tiempo" campaign.

In addition to resource mobilization, the foundation has focused on the institutional strengthening of NGOs through training and capacity-building. "We believe that social transformation is not only achieved through economic resources but also by strengthening the capacities of organizations on the ground," Mireya Blavia de Cisneros noted. Therefore, Venezuela sin Límites has developed a virtual academy, workshops, and meetings that provide new tools for the efficient management of its network of organizations.

The collaboration with Corporación Digitel, one of the foundation's main strategic allies for over 20 years, has been crucial to the success of its initiatives. This partnership has enabled the financing of numerous social projects and the mobilization of more than 1,500 volunteers, who have significantly contributed to the foundation's mission.

About Venezuela sin Límites

Venezuela sin Límites is a foundation dedicated to the social transformation of Venezuela through innovative, sustainable, and high-impact actions. Founded in 1999 by Oswaldo and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation has benefited more than 4 million people through its programs, projects, and strategic alliances with over 400 organizations and 100 allies. Its mission is to strengthen the country's social organizations and promote sustainable development and social equity.

