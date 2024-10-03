Venezuela Sin Limites: A Vision of Hope by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Additionally, we have dedicated ourselves to institutional strengthening through knowledge, promoting not only the acquisition of economic resources but also the training of institution representatives by designing webinars, workshops, and meetings that provide new tools for managing our network of NGOs.

We celebrate 24 years contributing to the social transformation of our country.

Venezuela Sin Límites began its journey on April 7, 1999, founded by Oswaldo and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in Caracas, with our main objective being to contribute to the social transformation of the country through innovative, sustainable, and high-impact social actions. The Vargas Tragedy was the first challenge we faced as a foundation; just 8 months after our creation, we coordinated wills and resources to help search for missing persons by activating the campaign "Let's Find Them."

Our purpose is to strengthen institutions, both technically and economically, through campaigns, programs, and volunteer projects, channeling funds, donation platforms, pro-bono legal aid, searching for and awarding social entrepreneurs, a virtual learning academy, NGO meetings, and strategic alliances with various sectors. The foundation has supported different companies, with Corporación Digitel being one of the main ones, in fulfilling its social responsibility through advice, support, and execution of social programs.

One of our flagship programs to connect those who want to help but don't know how to do so is the creation of the Social Investment Fund, where Venezuelan or transnational companies invest socially. Each year, the available resources finance projects that meet four fundamental requirements: they must be sustainable; include elements of innovation; achieve real impact on beneficiaries; and have components that benefit both families and communities. In 2022, we allocated the fund to projects focused on mitigating early and teenage pregnancy, aligned with our campaign “Everything in Its Time.”

Additionally, we have dedicated ourselves to institutional strengthening through knowledge, promoting not only the acquisition of economic resources but also the training of institution representatives by designing webinars, workshops, and meetings that provide new tools for managing our network of NGOs.

Management Without Limits

Our lifelong commitment is to help those who need us most, and we have achieved this for 24 uninterrupted years, thanks to our ability to adapt and reinvent ourselves, alongside our network of over 400 organizations and 100 strategic allies, including Corporación Digitel, which has been our main social investor for over 20 years. This has allowed us to reach more than 4 million beneficiaries, mobilize over 1,500 volunteers, and finance more than 400 projects.

