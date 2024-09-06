Venezuela Sin Limites: 25 years of social action in Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela – Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of Venezuela Sin Límites, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting social responsibility and development across Venezuela. Since its founding on April 7, 1999, the organization has supported more than 500 social organizations, making it a key player in strengthening the social fabric and fostering innovation in vulnerable communities.

One of Venezuela Sin Límites' first significant actions came just months after its establishment. In December 1999, the Venezuelan state of Vargas (La Guaira) was struck by a devastating natural disaster that overwhelmed official rescue efforts. Venezuela Sin Límites responded with the "Vamos a Encontrarlos" campaign, coordinating volunteers and resources to assist in finding missing persons and distributing aid throughout the country.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros reflects on this experience, stating, "We acted as facilitators. The search and rescue operations were managed by the Venezuelan government, but we created a system to help families find their loved ones. The support from volunteers was overwhelming, and we were able to distribute aid nationwide. We realized that despite the challenges of a crisis, persistence is key."

Driven by a lifelong passion for social work, Blavia de Cisneros explains, "From a young age, I knew I wanted to dedicate my professional energy to helping others. Venezuela Sin Límites was born out of this desire to create real change." Today, the foundation acts as a facilitator of alliances, partnering with companies like Corporación Digitel, Microsoft, Banesco, and Lenovo to channel resources into impactful social projects.

Venezuela Sin Límites aligns its efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, prioritizing solidarity, inclusion, responsibility, transparency, and ethics. The organization’s Social Investment Fund has provided critical funding for projects that create sustainable, innovative solutions in key sectors such as education, healthcare, and community development.

In a recent conversation during the Iberoamérica 3.0 event, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros emphasized the importance of technology in social entrepreneurship, saying, "It’s essential to mentor young creators who have great ideas but may lack the resources or skills to bring them to life." This focus on technology and support has allowed Venezuela Sin Límites to work with over 410 social organizations to empower communities and foster sustainable change.

Testimonials of Impact

The foundation’s work has had far-reaching effects. Trabajo y Persona, led by Alejandro Marius, received early support from Venezuela Sin Límites for a chocolate entrepreneurship program. "Venezuela Sin Límites has been instrumental in giving visibility and financial support to our projects," Marius explains. The foundation has also supported Socieven, an organization dedicated to helping the deafblind community, providing funding for medical evaluations, donations, and educational programs. Hogar Bambi and Fundación Tierra Viva have also benefited from Venezuela Sin Límites, receiving funding for essential infrastructure, educational support, and environmental projects.

Looking to the Future

As Mireya Blavia de Cisneros reflects on the journey of Venezuela Sin Límites, she expresses pride in the organization’s accomplishments and its continued relevance in the face of increasing challenges. "The national reality makes the work of organizations like Venezuela Sin Límites more important than ever," says Alejandro Luy, general manager of Fundación Tierra Viva. "It creates bridges between those with resources and those who need them to keep doing essential work."

Looking ahead, Blavia de Cisneros reaffirms the foundation's commitment to supporting social organizations through digital transformation and pandemic recovery, encouraging businesses to invest in societal well-being. "We invite all those interested in collaborating with us to reach out at [email protected]," she concludes.

About Venezuela Sin Límites

Founded in 1999 by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela Sin Límites is dedicated to social transformation in Venezuela. The foundation has supported over 500 social organizations in sectors such as education, healthcare, and community development, benefiting millions of people. Through innovative solutions and strategic alliances, the foundation continues to drive meaningful social change.

