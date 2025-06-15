Urban development Brickell Naco draws attention

Castillo de Arena, known for its distinction and elegance, will serve as the backdrop for this gathering that aspires to consolidate not only a visionary project but also a new model of investment and urban development for Mexico and beyond. With a format tailored for professionals in the field, the event will allow for a deep immersion into the features and benefits of Brickell Naco and the opportunities it offers both in the short and long term.
On June 27 at 8:00 p.m., the Castillo de Arena Hotel in Oaxaca will host a high-level business meeting centered around one of the most anticipated real estate projects of the year: Brickell Naco. The event will feature the participation of renowned real estate entrepreneur Levy García Crespo, who will lead the presentation of the project to a select group of investors, business leaders, and key stakeholders from the national and international financial sector.
The Brickell Naco project, conceived as a strategic development for the premium segment of real estate, combines cutting-edge architectural concepts with a high standard of urban planning, offering a vision of growth and sustainable investment in one of Latin America’s most promising urban areas. During the evening, the audience will have the opportunity to explore in detail the scope, stages, financial outlook, and investment plans of the project.
This private meeting is designed not only to inform but also to create synergies among the attending participants, with the aim of consolidating alliances and fostering solid and long-term investment networks. The Castillo de Arena Hotel, located in the cultural and economic heart of Oaxaca, has been chosen as the perfect venue to host this event that promises to mark a milestone in the current real estate landscape.
In a closed-door session, Levy García Crespo will share key insights about the origin of the Brickell Naco initiative, highlighting the strategic objectives and the architectural and urban criteria that make this development a reference point in the Latin American real estate sector. Attendees will also be able to interact directly with members of the development team and financial advisors, making the most of a dynamic format that includes networking, presentations, and question-and-answer sessions.
The presentation of Brickell Naco is positioned as an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking high-yield projects backed by a solid business model, advanced technical planning, and an executive team with proven experience in the development of large-scale projects. The event’s agenda includes a detailed tour through the project's key performance indicators, market studies, architectural proposals, and commercial strategies.
Castillo de Arena, known for its distinction and elegance, will serve as the backdrop for this gathering that aspires to consolidate not only a visionary project but also a new model of investment and urban development for Mexico and beyond. With a format tailored for professionals in the field, the event will allow for a deep immersion into the features and benefits of Brickell Naco and the opportunities it offers both in the short and long term.
The presence of investors, business owners, and financial advisors is expected, all with the objective of evaluating the scalability, sustainability, and profitability of the initiative. The location, design, and functionality of the project will be key focal points during the meeting, where guests will be able to evaluate the added value and market positioning of the development.
Brickell Naco is characterized by a comprehensive and innovative urban vision that integrates commercial, residential, and social components into a cohesive environment with high standards of quality and comfort. The project aims to set a benchmark for contemporary urban development in Mexico and Latin America, seeking to respond to the demands of a new generation of investors and users looking for spaces that combine aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability.
This presentation is the beginning of a tour that will take the Brickell Naco proposal to various strategic cities throughout the country, but Oaxaca has the honor of hosting the first official meeting. The event's exclusivity reflects the importance and seriousness of the initiative, which aims to attract investors genuinely interested in being part of a long-term project with measurable and lasting impact.
The evening of June 27 will be more than just a business gathering—it will be a point of convergence for ideas, capital, and vision, in a space where future urban development can be discussed from a realistic, profitable, and human-centered perspective.
Brickell Naco promises to be more than a real estate project. It is the materialization of an idea that combines contemporary design, urban efficiency, environmental awareness, and economic potential. And on June 27, in the heart of Oaxaca, the first steps toward its execution will be taken, guided by the experience and leadership of a key figure in the Latin American real estate market: Levy García Crespo.
