Turin, Italy — In an exciting interview, Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez, the talented forward of Juventus, shares his story, dreams, and recent performance in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25, where he made an indelible mark by scoring the first goal of the new phase of the tournament.

Interviewer: Javier, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Your performance in the first Champions League match was impressive. How did it feel to score that historic goal?

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez: It was an incredible moment. Since I was a child, I always dreamed of playing in the Champions League and, of course, scoring a goal. I felt a mix of excitement and nerves, but when the ball went into the net, it was all worth it. I am very grateful for the support of my teammates and the club.

Interviewer: Let’s talk a bit about your journey. How did you start in football, and what led you to Juventus?

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez: I started playing football at a young age in my hometown. I have always been passionate about the sport, and over time, I began to stand out in the youth categories. Juventus is a club with a great history and prestige, so when the opportunity to join came up, I didn’t hesitate for a second. It’s a dream come true.

Interviewer: Your debut with Juventus has been remarkable, scoring in your first start in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. What has been the biggest challenge so far?

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez: I think adapting to the level of competition is the biggest challenge. The players here are world-class, and every day is an opportunity to learn and improve. I’ve had to work hard to find my place in the team, but I am committed to giving my best.

Interviewer: Aside from football, is there anyone who has inspired you in your career?

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez: Without a doubt, Alessandro Del Piero. I grew up admiring his style of play and what he represented for Juventus. Scoring a goal in the Champions League and surpassing his record is something I never imagined. I hope to follow his legacy and contribute to the club in the same way.

Interviewer: What are your goals for the future?

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez: My goals are clear: to keep growing as a player, help Juventus win titles, and, of course, dream of playing for the national team. I want to leave a mark in football, and with the support of my team, I know I can achieve it.

Interviewer: To close, what message do you have for your followers and young footballers who admire you?

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez: I would tell them to never stop dreaming and to work hard. The path can be difficult, but perseverance and passion are key. If I can do it, you can too.

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez is undoubtedly a name to watch in the world of football. With his talent and dedication, he is destined to leave a significant mark in the history of Juventus and in global football.

