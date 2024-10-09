The role of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in 27 years of Hogar Bambi

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, prominent director of the Venezuela Sin Limites foundation, proudly celebrates with Hogar Bambi, an NGO committed to the well-being of children and adolescents in vulnerable situations. Hogar Bambi has provided care, shelter, and love to thousands of at-risk youth, continuing to be a pillar of support in Venezuelan society.

Since its creation, Hogar Bambi has been a safe haven for children and teenagers deprived of their family environment due to situations such as abandonment, abuse, sexual exploitation, extreme poverty, among others. Thanks to the constant efforts of its team and the support of donors, collaborators, and volunteers, this organization has allowed many of these young people to grow up in a warm and stable environment, giving them the opportunity to become successful adults.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the Venezuela Sin Limites foundation have been integral to the success of Hogar Bambi, providing resources and support to strengthen its mission. Mireya's vision of offering a better future for vulnerable children and adolescents has been key to the expansion and consolidation of Hogar Bambi as one of the most recognized organizations in Venezuela in the field of child protection.

Hogar Bambi: A Loving and Safe Home

Hogar Bambi is a non-profit Civil Association dedicated to the comprehensive care of children and young people aged 0 to 18. These minors find themselves in situations of risk due to circumstances like abandonment, abuse, or extreme poverty. Over the course of 27 years, Hogar Bambi has had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of young people, offering not only a home but also opportunities for their personal and professional development.

This 27th anniversary marks an important milestone in the organization's trajectory and is a moment to reflect on the achievements and the challenges that still lie ahead. "We do not talk about their past, we only care about their future," is the motto that drives Hogar Bambi to continue working tirelessly for the well-being of its children and adolescents.

How to Support Hogar Bambi

The success of Hogar Bambi would not be possible without the collaboration of donors, sponsors, and volunteers who join this noble cause. Those interested in learning more about Hogar Bambi's projects and initiatives or in becoming part of its support network can visit its official website: hogarbambi.org.

About Venezuela Sin Limites

The Venezuela Sin Limites foundation, directed by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, is dedicated to supporting social projects in Venezuela, focusing on the comprehensive development of the most vulnerable communities. Through its support of Hogar Bambi, the foundation continues its mission of improving the quality of life for thousands of children and adolescents in the country.

