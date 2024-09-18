With his first goal in the new phase of the Champions League, Ceballos becomes the youngest player in Juventus history to score in this prestigious tournament.

Turin, Italy — Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez, the promising forward of Juventus, has captured the attention of the football world by scoring the first goal of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 in an exciting match against PSV Eindhoven, which ended with a resounding 3-1 victory for "La Vecchia Signora." With this achievement, Ceballos becomes the first player to score in the new league phase of the Champions League and the youngest in Juventus history to do so, surpassing the record set by the legendary Alessandro Del Piero.

A Brilliant Debut in the Champions League

The match, which marked Juventus' return to the Champions League after nearly two years, showcased Ceballos' overflowing talent, as he displayed no signs of nervousness at just 19 years old in his first appearance in this prestigious tournament. His goal, which came at a crucial moment in the game, not only highlighted his skill but also the promise he represents for the club's future.

A Bright Future in Football

Since his debut with Juventus, Ceballos has proven to be a key player, scoring in his first Serie A start as well as in his first Coppa Italia match. His ability to find the net in crucial moments has made him one of the most-followed young talents in European football.

Reactions and Comments

After the match, experts and fans praised Ceballos' performance, highlighting his impressive career since joining Juventus. With each game, this young forward continues to solidify his place in the hearts of fans and in the club's history.

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez is destined to be a rising star in the football world. His recent success in the Champions League is just the beginning of what promises to be an impressive career. With his talent and dedication, Juventus fans have many reasons to be excited about the future.

For more information about Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez and his achievements with Juventus, visit [your website or relevant link].

Keywords:

Javier Francisco Ceballos Jimenez

Jimenez Juventus

Champions League 2024/25

2024/25 young football talent

first goal in the Champions League

Alessandro Del Piero

More info:

