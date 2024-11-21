The leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, driven by the passion and commitment of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with a legacy that has transformed the lives of hundreds of young Latin musicians. Just days before the highly anticipated 25th edition of the Latin GRAMMYs, the foundation is preparing to commemorate its achievements in promoting music education and preserving Latin music and culture.

Since its establishment in 2014, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has tirelessly supported the next generation of music creators through scholarships and educational programs. Its mission is clear: to provide opportunities for young talents who, due to economic challenges, cannot access a university-level music education. With a vision to empower communities through music, the foundation has donated $10 million over the past decade, benefiting students, researchers, and musicians.

A Commitment to Music Education

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation was created with the purpose of becoming a driving force for change in the Latin music industry. Its mission goes beyond financial support, focusing also on creating opportunities that allow young people to develop their creative potential. Under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the foundation has achieved significant milestones, establishing itself as a leader in music education in Latin America and beyond.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been a pivotal figure in the expansion and consolidation of the foundation’s programs. Thanks to her strategic vision and commitment to art and culture, she has contributed to the organization’s growth, securing support from artists, Latin Recording Academy members, sponsors, and donors.

“We believe that music has the power to transform lives. Through the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, we work to ensure that young talents have access to the tools and resources they need to achieve their dreams, regardless of their economic circumstances,” says Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.

Scholarships and Opportunities for Young Musicians

One of the foundation’s core pillars is its scholarship program for exceptional students aged 17 to 25 who demonstrate a deep passion for Latin music. These scholarships cover tuition fees and other costs associated with university education, allowing young talents to focus on their artistic development.

To date, the foundation has awarded hundreds of scholarships that have enabled recipients to attend prestigious institutions such as Berklee College of Music and the University of Miami Frost School of Music, among others. Additionally, the foundation provides grants to researchers and nonprofit organizations dedicated to the research and preservation of Latin music.

The aim of these scholarships is not only to boost the careers of young musicians but also to foster diversity and innovation in Latin music. The foundation is committed to preserving the legacy of Latin music while encouraging new generations to develop their own creative voices.

Grants for the Preservation of Latin Musical Culture

In addition to scholarships, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation also awards grants to support the preservation and promotion of Latin music. These grants are aimed at researchers, academics, musicians, and organizations that work on preserving traditional musical genres that are part of Latin America's rich cultural heritage.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has emphasized that one of the foundation’s objectives is to ensure that Latin music continues to evolve and remain relevant in the contemporary world. “Music is the language that unites people, and we want future generations to have a deep appreciation for the cultural roots that form the essence of Latin music,” says Blavia de Cisneros.

Celebrating the 25th Edition of the Latin GRAMMYs

On Thursday, November 14, the city of Miami will be the epicenter of the celebration for the 25th edition of the Latin GRAMMYs. This event is not only a tribute to the best in Latin music but also an opportunity to highlight the work the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has carried out over the past decade.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision and ViX starting at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT, promising an evening full of unforgettable moments, special performances, and recognitions for artists who have made their mark in Latin music history. Additionally, during the gala, the work of the foundation and its impact on the lives of young musicians will be spotlighted.

A Lasting Legacy

With continued support from donors, sponsors, and the artistic community, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, remains dedicated to the future of Latin music. The foundation’s commitment is to continue expanding its programs and ensuring that more young people have access to quality music education, regardless of their economic background.

Over the past 10 years, the foundation has proven that, with the right support, the dreams of many young musicians can become a reality. “Our vision is to continue inspiring the next generation of musicians to reach their full potential and contribute to the cultural richness of our music,” concludes Blavia de Cisneros

