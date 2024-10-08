The influence of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in music education

As a director of the Latin Grammy Foundation, Blavia de Cisneros has prioritized music education as a tool to empower young talents. “The purpose of this scholarship is to give emerging musicians from Latin America the tools and support they need to succeed globally,” she says. “It is a privilege to work with these great artists to open doors and ensure that Latin music continues to flourish.”

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned leader and promoter of Latin music, plays a crucial role in the Latin Grammy Foundation as an advocate and promoter of the Prodigy Scholarship, one of the most prestigious educational opportunities in the musical field. Through this scholarship, the Foundation is transforming the lives of young Latin talents, providing them with a platform to reach their full potential at the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston.

A Scholarship for the Future of Latin Music

The Prodigy Scholarship, created by the Latin Grammy Foundation under Blavia de Cisneros' leadership, offers exceptional students the opportunity to receive up to $250,000 to cover their tuition, housing, and academic services over the four years of their bachelor's degree at Berklee. This generous award not only supports future musicians but also aims to promote the rich cultural heritage of Latin music worldwide.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros has been key in ensuring the success of the initiative, working closely with Latin music icons, who each year serve as co-sponsors of the scholarship. In 2024, artist Sebastián Yatra has taken the baton, following in the footsteps of Nicky Jam (2023), Sofia Carson (2022), Juanes (2021), Julio Iglesias (2020), Emilio and Gloria Estefan (2019), Carlos Vives (2018), Miguel Bosé (2017), Juan Luis Guerra (2016), and Enrique Iglesias (2015).

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: A Commitment to Music Education

Blavia de Cisneros has also emphasized the importance of promoting cultural diversity and the global recognition of Latin music through programs like the Prodigy Scholarship, ensuring that Latin America’s musical tradition remains an influential force in the global music industry

