Katy, TX — June 2025 — Texas Piers Consulting (TPC), a premier multidisciplinary firm specializing in forensic engineering and building consulting, announces the expansion and enhancement of its Site Inspection Services. Licensed across Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida, TPC delivers precise, transparent, and technology-driven inspections that accelerate claims settlements and ensure unbiased property evaluations.

Precision Field Inspections for Enhanced Claims Accuracy

In a claims landscape where accuracy and speed are critical, TPC stands out for providing fast, comprehensive site inspections led by experienced structural and civil engineers. Leveraging advanced tools—from drone surveys to moisture detection systems—TPC produces data-rich assessments that empower insurance carriers to resolve claims confidently and swiftly.

Rapid and detailed damage assessments : Timely , high-resolution inspections support quicker settlement decisions and reduce claim backlogs.

Unbiased reporting : Transparent , third-party inspections crafted for clarity and litigation readiness.

Statewide licensing and compliance : Engineers licensed in key southern states, ensuring local code adherence and regional reliability.

Scalable catastrophe response: Fully resourced to manage large-scale inspection needs after major weather events.

These services reflect TPC’s commitment to accuracy, integrity, and operational efficiency in the insurance sector.

Technology and Technique—Hand-in-Hand

To achieve thorough collection and analysis of site data, Texas Piers Consulting utilizes:

Drone aerial imagery for roof and structure diagnostics

Moisture meters and thermal scanners to detect water intrusion

3D laser scanning for structural mapping

Mobile data capture solutions for streamlined field reporting

These tools feed into a robust process that begins with expert consultation and results in actionable, well-supported inspection reports.

Supporting the Full Claims Ecosystem

TPC complements site inspections with a comprehensive service portfolio:

Forensic Engineering : Determining root causes of structural failures

Building Consulting : Advising on compliance, repairs, and construction integrity

Catastrophe Response : Deploying teams within 24–48 hours after disasters

Appraisals & Arbitration: Supporting fair settlements and conflict resolution

This integrated approach ensures insurance partners receive reliable insights from initial inspection to final appraisal.

Industry-Leading Oversight by Alejandro Montes de Oca

Under the leadership of Alejandro Montes de Oca, founder and senior forensic engineer, Texas Piers Consulting has refined its inspection methodology. Montes de Oca emphasizes:

“Our mission is to deliver field data that are indisputable. Speed matters, but transparency never takes a back seat.”

With decades of experience in forensic investigations and insurance claims, Montes de Oca ensures TPC’s inspections set a high standard for integrity and precision.

Why Insurance Carriers Choose TPC Site Inspections

High-quality field data reduce claim disputes

Faster, accurate settlements keep claims moving

Data-driven insights support underwriting and risk management

Scalable teams are ready for large-volume assignments

These advantages translate to real impact: higher settlement confidence, reduced legal risk, and enhanced operational efficiency.

To discover how Texas Piers Consulting can optimize your site inspection processes and improve claims outcomes, reach out to:

Texas Piers Consulting



Address: 9550 Spring Green Blvd, Suite 408-7, Katy, TX 77494



Phone: (281) 688-6398



???? [email protected]



???? www.texaspiersconsulting.com

Structural Field Assessments

