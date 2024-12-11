Texas Piers Consulting’s Founder Alejandro Montes de Oca to Attend PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo 2025 in Texas

Texas Piers Consulting’s Founder Alejandro Montes de Oca to Attend PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo 2025 in Texas

Grapevine, TX — November 12–14, 2025 — Texas Piers Consulting is proud to announce that founder and senior forensic engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca will be attending the renowned PLRB Claims Conference & Insurance Services Expo 2025, held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine, TX. The conference brings together premier large-loss handlers, service providers and industry experts from across property and casualty insurance lines.

As Texas Piers Consulting continues establishing itself as a leader in forensic engineering, building consulting, appraisals and catastrophe response, Montes de Oca’s attendance at this major industry gathering underscores the firm’s commitment to staying at the forefront of large-loss claims solutions, technical innovation and best-practice exchange.

The PLRB conference features interactive workshops covering key large-loss claim tracks including:



• Commercial Lines, Property Claims



• Personal Lines, Property Claims



• Casualty Claims

Alejandro Montes de Oca will engage in sessions addressing complex claim scenarios, share insights into structural and forensic engineering for high-value losses, and network with adjusters, general adjusters (EGAs), complex case managers, senior claims executives and specialty service providers from hundreds of disciplines.

About Texas Piers Consulting



Texas Piers Consulting offers multi-disciplinary services including forensic engineering, building consulting, mechanical and specialty engineering, site inspection services, appraisal & arbitration, and catastrophe response. With licensed engineers operating across Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Florida, the firm delivers fast, accurate, transparent solutions tailored to the needs of insurance carriers, attorneys and property owners.

Contact



Texas Piers Consulting



Phone: (281) 688-6398



Website: www.texaspiersconsulting.com