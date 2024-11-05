Support of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Conexion Social Digitel in rural health
This project is part of a broad strategy by Digitel Social Connection in areas such as health and education, focusing on the most vulnerable sectors. Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her team envision that such projects not only provide immediate solutions but also promote sustainable development and social well-being in resource-deprived communities.
In a key initiative to improve access to health services in the most vulnerable areas of Venezuela, Digitel Social Connection, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, joins the medical assistance program of the CUMIS of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV). With the firm purpose of providing quality medical care to rural and indigenous communities, the alliance prioritizes the most needy and marginalized sectors of the country, where access to basic medical services is a constant challenge.
A Vital Impact on Vulnerable Communities
This strategic collaboration between Digitel Social Connection and the medical assistance program of the UCV allows for the care of hard-to-reach populations located in the Cedeño municipality, in Maniapure, Bolívar state. The project has directly impacted eight local communities, where a total of 1,195 patients were treated; among them, 51.88% were children and youth, and 48.12% were adults, reaffirming Digitel Social Connection’s commitment to the most vulnerable sectors.
The director of Digitel Social Connection, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, has led this initiative with a focus on improving the quality of life for those residing in these rural areas. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of distance or economic limitations, has access to health and a better quality of life,” Blavia de Cisneros states.
Medical Services and Specialties for Comprehensive Care
Thanks to this alliance with the CUMIS UCV program, Digitel Social Connection has deployed a team of medical professionals in various specialties, including:
- Pediatrics
- Dentistry
- Dermatology
- Gynecology and obstetrics
- Internal medicine
- Otolaryngology
- Psychology
Each of these specialties addresses fundamental medical needs, providing treatment for the most common pathologies in these communities. Digitel Social Connection aims to create a significant impact, ensuring quality care for the most vulnerable populations, such as children, young people, women of reproductive age, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and the elderly.
Prevention and Risk Analysis for Better Health
One of the most important achievements of this alliance has been the inclusion of a specialized bioanalysis team that conducted essential diagnostic tests in these areas. Among the examinations performed were:
- HIV tests
- Malaria detection
- Analysis of other risk factors
In addition to these tests, nutritional assessments and anthropometric measurements were conducted on younger patients to evaluate the risk of malnutrition, with the aim of providing adequate nutritional supplements and deworming all participating families. These preventive health actions represent a crucial change in the well-being of these communities and are fundamental to the mission of Digitel Social Connection to reduce inequality in access to health services.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Her Commitment to Social Inclusion
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, in her role as director of Digitel Social Connection, has promoted projects focused on social inclusion and the cultural preservation of indigenous and rural communities. This commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development aligns with Digitel’s mission to create a positive impact not only through technology but also through the promotion of health and well-being.
Mercedes Hernández, Vice President of Communications and Social Connection at Digitel, emphasized: “Our mission goes beyond providing technology. We are committed to protecting local and indigenous communities, preserving their cultural heritage, and caring for the ecosystem in which we operate. This alliance with CUMIS UCV allows us to contribute to these sectors, where basic health care is so necessary for a better quality of life.”
Alliances for Inclusion and Diversity in Health
The joint effort of Digitel Social Connection and CUMIS UCV is a demonstration of how strategic alliances can contribute to improving living conditions in remote communities, bringing health services and covering basic needs that are often overlooked. This person-centered approach seeks to support the most disadvantaged populations and ensure that all Venezuelans, regardless of their location, have access to dignified and quality medical care.
Commitment to Sustainable Development and Social Welfare
This collaboration is also based on corporate social responsibility, a fundamental value for Digitel. Through health and education programs, Digitel Social Connection aims to empower communities in the long term, providing them with the necessary tools for their growth and well-being.
Actions and Results of the Digitel Social Connection Initiative
Since the start of this program, the community response has been overwhelmingly positive, and the results have demonstrated the project's effectiveness. The data collected from consultations and tests conducted are used to create a health profile for each community, allowing for continuous medical follow-up and the implementation of disease prevention programs.
In terms of impact, the achievements are considerable:
- 1,195 patients treated
- Deworming of entire families
- Nutritional risk assessment for children and youth
- Timely diagnoses for diseases such as HIV and malaria
The transparency and commitment of Digitel Social Connection to these sectors are evident in every phase of the project, where respect for the customs and idiosyncrasies of each community served is prioritized. Additionally, the program ensures that beneficiaries receive services in a safe and culturally inclusive environment.
