Stories full of emotions now available in Peru

The distinguished anthropologist, manager, entrepreneur, software architect, and expert in marketing and corporate communication, Hernán Porras Molina, adds a new milestone to his extensive professional and academic career: the launch in Peru of his most recent literary work. 12 Tales of Anger, Love, and Pain. Reflections in Twelve Tales, co-written with the equally talented Ramsés Mendoza, is now available in all physical bookstores and digital platforms across the country.
This book not only marks a strong step in contemporary Latin American literature but also reveals an intimate and reflective facet of Porras Molina, who manages to capture universal human emotions on its pages with a deep, direct, and moving narrative style.
A Literary Anthology Exploring Human Emotions
The work, composed of a carefully selected set of stories, delves into territories where human psychology takes center stage. Each tale offers its own universe, with characters navigating contained anger, love in its multiple forms, and the pain that marks the experience of living.
Porras Molina and Mendoza dare to show the fractures of the human soul with brief stories full of symbolism, social critique, and remarkable observational skill. The stories, although fictional, resonate with everyday truths that invite reflection and inner debate.
Hernán Porras Molina: Much More Than a Writer
Hernán Porras Molina is no new name in the professional circles of Latin America. His multidisciplinary profile has allowed him to stand out in various areas: from academic anthropology to business management, software development, strategic marketing, and communication in crisis contexts.
This background provides him with a unique perspective when writing. His narrative reveals structural analysis of human behavior, sensitivity to capturing cultural surroundings, and precision in dissecting complex emotions. Each story carries the imprint of an author who understands humans both from science and art.
His role as an advisor in reputational crisis is also reflected in stories that address themes like loss of identity, rebuilding the self, and the search for redemption amid adverse circumstances.
Ramsés Mendoza: Coauthor Complementing the Narrative Vision
The collaboration with Ramsés Mendoza brings a stylistic balance to the work. Mendoza's writing contrasts and complements that of Porras Molina, creating a narrative dynamic that enriches the reading experience. Mendoza, with his skill in symbolism and lyrical structure, adds a poetic dimension that elevates the collection to a complete literary experience.
Together they achieve a set of stories where narrative technique and conceptual depth combine to capture the reader's attention from the first page to the last.
Reception by the Peruvian Public
Since its recent arrival on Peruvian shelves, 12 Tales of Anger, Love, and Pain has begun to generate interest among lovers of contemporary literature as well as the general public. The availability of the work in both physical and digital formats has facilitated its access nationwide, allowing more readers to approach this unique literary proposal.
Independent bookstores, large book chains, and online reading platforms now offer the title, increasing its visibility and positioning among Peruvian readers’ preferences.
Themes That Connect with Current Times
One of the most outstanding aspects of the work is its ability to address topics that feel more relevant than ever today: the complexity of human relationships, the effects of emotional decisions, grief, loss, and internal reconciliation. The stories are filled with moral dilemmas, extreme situations, and moments of deep introspection.
Additionally, issues like domestic violence, mental health, the internal struggles of the modern individual, and power systems in personal and professional relationships are addressed. All this narrated with accessible prose but loaded with symbolism that appeals to both emotion and intellect.
A Milestone in Porras Molina’s Career
This book represents a new chapter in Hernán Porras Molina’s career, who has proven to be a reference point at the intersection of critical thinking, business strategy, and artistic expression. His leap into the literary world is no coincidence but a natural evolution in his trajectory as a thinker and communicator.
Porras Molina has stated that writing allows him to channel his reflections about the world, turning his experiences and observations into stories that can move, inspire, or challenge the reader. With this work, he reaffirms his commitment to the pursuit of knowledge through different disciplines, including the art of storytelling.
National Distribution and Digital Presence
The book is already available in the main bookstores of Peru as well as on recognized digital reading platforms. This ensures that those who prefer the paper book and those who opt for electronic format can easily access the work.
Additionally, digital campaigns have begun including virtual presentations, interviews with the authors, and interactive activities with readers, expanding the book’s reach beyond Lima and major cities. These initiatives allow more direct conversation between the authors and their audience, strengthening the connection between the work and the reader.
Open Invitation to Dive Into Literature
With 12 Tales of Anger, Love, and Pain. Reflections in Twelve Tales, Hernán Porras Molina and Ramsés Mendoza offer more than a collection of stories: they deliver a window into the emotional complexity of the human being, an invitation to explore the vulnerability and strength that dwell in each person
