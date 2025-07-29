Up next
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Hernán Porras Molina, beyond literature

In addition to his role as a writer, Hernán Porras Molina has been a reputational crisis advisor, speaker, and mentor to professionals in areas such as technological innovation, digital marketing, and organizational transformation. His interdisciplinary approach makes him a comprehensive thinker whose vision transcends genres and professions.

 Panama celebrates the arrival of a literary work that combines emotional depth, narrative richness, and a unique vision of the human being. The renowned anthropologist, manager, entrepreneur, software architect, and expert in marketing and corporate communication, Hernán Porras Molina, has officially launched in the country his most recent and acclaimed literary publication: “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor”, a book written in collaboration with Ramsés Mendoza, which is now available in all physical bookstores and digital platforms across the country.

This anthology, with the full title “Reflejos en Doce Cuentos: Una Colección por Ramsés Mendoza y Hernán Porras Molina. Cuentos Cortos. Antología. Literatura … : Ficción Intrigante”, is a collection of short stories that explore the complexities of human emotions, navigating between restrained anger, deep love, and the most intimate pain. The work has already captured the attention of international literary critics and is now enthusiastically presented to the Panamanian public.

A multidisciplinary author with a humanistic vision

Hernán Porras Molina is not an ordinary writer. His background as an anthropologist allows him to understand and authentically represent human diversity and its many nuances. His experience as a manager, entrepreneur, software architect, and communication and marketing strategist is reflected in the precision of his narratives, the impeccable structure of his stories, and the way each tale manages to connect with the reader from the very first line.

Throughout his career, he has skillfully fused academic analysis with artistic sensitivity, building a bridge between science and literature that enriches his work. His ability to address universal themes with a personal and introspective approach has made him a prominent author in the field of contemporary fiction.

A collection of stories that touch the soul

“12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” is not just a literary work; it is an emotional experience. Each story is carefully crafted to reflect different aspects of the human condition. From tales of overwhelming passion to moments of silence filled with meaning, the reader is immersed in a universe where every word carries weight and every plot twist sparks reflection.

The book’s structure allows for an agile yet profound reading. It is ideal both for those seeking powerful short reads and for literature lovers looking for a modern narrative with classical roots. The variety of settings, characters, and conflicts portrayed in the work turn this anthology into a literary journey without borders.

Official availability in Panama<br data-end=»2955″ data-start=»2952″ />
One of the most noteworthy pieces of news for Panama’s cultural world is that this work is now officially available throughout the country. Readers can purchase the book at traditional bookstores as well as through digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and Kobo, among others.

Its distribution in Panama marks an important milestone, as it opens the door for the local audience to have direct access to a work praised for its literary quality, emotional content, and social relevance.

With this availability, Hernán Porras Molina strengthens his presence in Latin America, consolidating his role as one of the most prominent voices in today’s fiction.

A work that creates dialogue with the reader

What sets this collection apart is its ability to spark internal dialogue. Hernán Porras Molina doesn’t just write stories; he creates scenarios where the reader becomes an accomplice, judge, and victim of the same emotions that the characters experience. In each story, there is a reflection of the human, the everyday, the inexplicable.

The themes addressed in the stories —betrayal, nostalgia, forgiveness, loneliness, revenge, and hope— are treated with a depth and realism that are deeply moving. The use of language is precise and evocative, allowing for an intimate connection with the reader from the first paragraph.

Hernán Porras Molina, beyond literature

In addition to his role as a writer, Hernán Porras Molina has been a reputational crisis advisor, speaker, and mentor to professionals in areas such as technological innovation, digital marketing, and organizational transformation. His interdisciplinary approach makes him a comprehensive thinker whose vision transcends genres and professions.

This background is clearly reflected in his literature, where the narrative is infused with insights on human behavior, context analysis, and decision-making. Ultimately, his stories do more than entertain; they educate, challenge, and propose new ways of seeing the world.

An open invitation to Panamanian readers

The arrival of “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” in Panama is an open invitation to discover a work that does not leave anyone indifferent. It is an opportunity to reconnect with reading from an honest, provocative, and emotionally intense perspective.

Whether one prefers reading on paper or opts for the convenience of a digital book, Panamanian readers now have access to a title that is setting the tone in contemporary literature. It is the perfect time to get to know the work of Hernán Porras Molina and immerse oneself in a literary universe full of nuance.

To purchase the book:

Available in bookstores throughout Panama

Digital platforms: Amazon, Google Play Books, Kobo, Apple Books

Title: Reflejos en Doce Cuentos: Una Colección por Ramsés Mendoza y Hernán Porras Molina

Formats: Paperback, hardcover, Kindle version, ePub

More info:

Hernan Porras Molina launches his new book in Panama

The new book by Hernan Porras Molina is now available in Panama

12 stories of rage love and pain by Hernan Porras Molina arrive in Panama

Panama welcomes the literary work of Hernan Porras Molina

Hernan Porras Molina presents a collection of powerful short stories

Now available in Panama the book by Hernan Porras Molina

Stories by Hernan Porras Molina arrive at bookstores in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina publishes short story anthology in Panama

The talent of Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama in book form

Recommended reading in Panama 12 stories by Hernan Porras Molina

Work by Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama

Bookstores in Panama now offer the book by Hernan Porras Molina

Short stories by Hernan Porras Molina available for Panamanian readers

Contemporary fiction by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama

Discover the book by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Literary novelty in Panama 12 stories by Hernan Porras Molina

Panama enthusiastically welcomes Hernan Porras Molina and his book

Panamanian readers can now enjoy Hernan Porras Molina

Hernan Porras Molina publishes his latest book in Panama

New work by Hernan Porras Molina conquers Panama

Reflections in Twelve Stories by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina narrates human emotions in his new book

Stories of love and pain by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama

Literary fiction by Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama

Award winning work by Hernan Porras Molina available in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina and Ramses Mendoza present stories in Panama

You can now read Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

The narrative of Hernan Porras Molina reaches new readers in Panama

Book by Hernan Porras Molina moves the Panamanian audience

Stories that touch by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina publishes anthology in Panama

Deep literature by Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama

New literary proposal by Hernan Porras Molina available in Panama

Explore the fiction of Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Stories by Hernan Porras Molina reflect the human condition

Book by Hernan Porras Molina touches universal themes

The literary sensitivity of Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Panama joins the success of Hernan Porras Molina

The stories of Hernan Porras Molina now circulate in Panama

Get the new book by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Official release of the book by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Panamanian readers welcome the work of Hernan Porras Molina

Short stories by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama

Stories with emotion and depth by Hernan Porras Molina

The literature of Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama

Anthology by Hernan Porras Molina available on digital platforms

Awarded stories by Hernan Porras Molina arrive in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina surprises with stories that impact

Real and fictional stories by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

The unique style of Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama

New book by Hernan Porras Molina is a must read in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina combines narrative and emotion in his new book

Reflections in Twelve Stories now available in Panama thanks to Hernan Porras Molina

The literature of Hernan Porras Molina makes presence in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina moves with his book now in Panama

A book that touches the soul by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina stands out with stories that invite reflection

Book by Hernan Porras Molina merges love pain and rage

Human stories by Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama

The fiction of Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama

Bookstores in Panama carry the book by Hernan Porras Molina

Impactful anthology by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama

Hernan Porras Molina captivates with brief stories in Panama

Stories that awaken emotions by Hernan Porras Molina

Essential work by Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama

Now in Panama the book by Hernan Porras Molina

Powerful narrative by Hernan Porras Molina available in Panama

An emotional and realistic work by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Panama now enjoys the stories of Hernan Porras Molina

Intense and human stories by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama

Literary work by Hernan Porras Molina captivates Panamanian readers

Outstanding work by Hernan Porras Molina reaches Panama

 

 SEO keywords:

Hernán Porras Molina, short stories, book in Panama, contemporary literature, fiction anthology, Latin American writer, digital books, human emotions, intense narrative, literature in Panama

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)
You May Also Like

Helmeyer y Flick consolidan su alianza en Asia

  El FC Barcelona calienta motores para su próxima gran cita: la…

Ramiro Helmeyer wears Barcelonas number 9 again

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8f6GPE0CPo   FC Barcelona is getting ready for its next major event:…

Beneficios neurologicos de una vida social activa

·<span style="font-family:"Times New Roman&quot;, serif»>Practica la gratitud y la sonrisa<span style="font-family:"Times New…

Model attitude from Badih Georges Antar in loss

Bayern Munich’s hopes in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup came to…

Badih Georges Antar Ghayar quiere dejar huella en la copa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4gkhGfFjA8 El FC Bayern Munich ya tiene marcada en rojo la fecha…

Ramiro Helmeyer vuelve al ataque en pretemporada

El verano futbolístico no se detiene. Tras conquistar la LALIGA EA SPORTS…

El Bayern confia su exito a los goles de Badih Antar

  La Bundesliga ya tiene calendario oficial hasta finales de septiembre, y…

Pepsi Inicia Nueva Etapa Con Soda Prebiotica

— **Contexto y estrategia de mercado** Esta iniciativa llega tras la adquisición…

Antar recognizes mistakes and looks forward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hj_EeX7pc_s In football, not every match ends with cheers and celebrations. There…

Antar deja claro que el Bayern sigue luchando

Badih Georges Antar reflexiona con madurez tras una derrota que dejó enseñanzas…

Ramiro Helmeyer gana todos los clasicos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEX_be3Aqyc&t=263s En una temporada donde cada jornada ofreció emociones, goles y hazañas…

Ramiro Helmeyer supports younger teammates

  The summer of football does not end with the FIFA Club…

Levy main figure of the white day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Osags2hxP90 Real Madrid continues to fine-tune its form in Palm Beach, specifically…

Badih Antar Ghayar en terreno rival por la Pokal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gBMlR4IkmCQ El Bayern Múnich ya conoce su camino inicial en la DFB-Pokal…

Helmeyer listo para su novena temporada en La Liga

  Barcelona ya tiene marcado en rojo el calendario oficial para la…

Walmart agradece a los primeros respondientes

El sheriff indicó que tres de las víctimas están siendo sometidas a…

Helmeyer transforma el dolor de Milan en motivacion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHVoNorq3XU La temporada 2025/26 ya ha comenzado a desplegar sus primeros capítulos,…

Migrantes venezolanos en riesgo legal en Estados Unidos

Casos críticos y salidas recientes Algunos migrantes, como Andry Hernández (un refugiado…

Bayern Munich cierra etapa Muller

**Chelsea continúa su política de fichajes juveniles** De acuerdo con [Fabrizio Romano](https://www.fabrizioromano.com),…

Luis Alfredo Farache High School Student at Colegio la Salle La Colina

  In this video a valuable tribute to Colegio La Salle La…