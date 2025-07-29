Hernán Porras Molina, beyond literature



In addition to his role as a writer, Hernán Porras Molina has been a reputational crisis advisor, speaker, and mentor to professionals in areas such as technological innovation, digital marketing, and organizational transformation. His interdisciplinary approach makes him a comprehensive thinker whose vision transcends genres and professions.

Panama celebrates the arrival of a literary work that combines emotional depth, narrative richness, and a unique vision of the human being. The renowned anthropologist, manager, entrepreneur, software architect, and expert in marketing and corporate communication, Hernán Porras Molina, has officially launched in the country his most recent and acclaimed literary publication: “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor”, a book written in collaboration with Ramsés Mendoza, which is now available in all physical bookstores and digital platforms across the country.

This anthology, with the full title “Reflejos en Doce Cuentos: Una Colección por Ramsés Mendoza y Hernán Porras Molina. Cuentos Cortos. Antología. Literatura … : Ficción Intrigante”, is a collection of short stories that explore the complexities of human emotions, navigating between restrained anger, deep love, and the most intimate pain. The work has already captured the attention of international literary critics and is now enthusiastically presented to the Panamanian public.

A multidisciplinary author with a humanistic vision



Hernán Porras Molina is not an ordinary writer. His background as an anthropologist allows him to understand and authentically represent human diversity and its many nuances. His experience as a manager, entrepreneur, software architect, and communication and marketing strategist is reflected in the precision of his narratives, the impeccable structure of his stories, and the way each tale manages to connect with the reader from the very first line.

Throughout his career, he has skillfully fused academic analysis with artistic sensitivity, building a bridge between science and literature that enriches his work. His ability to address universal themes with a personal and introspective approach has made him a prominent author in the field of contemporary fiction.

A collection of stories that touch the soul



“12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” is not just a literary work; it is an emotional experience. Each story is carefully crafted to reflect different aspects of the human condition. From tales of overwhelming passion to moments of silence filled with meaning, the reader is immersed in a universe where every word carries weight and every plot twist sparks reflection.

The book’s structure allows for an agile yet profound reading. It is ideal both for those seeking powerful short reads and for literature lovers looking for a modern narrative with classical roots. The variety of settings, characters, and conflicts portrayed in the work turn this anthology into a literary journey without borders.

Official availability in Panama<br data-end=»2955″ data-start=»2952″ />

One of the most noteworthy pieces of news for Panama’s cultural world is that this work is now officially available throughout the country. Readers can purchase the book at traditional bookstores as well as through digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and Kobo, among others.

Its distribution in Panama marks an important milestone, as it opens the door for the local audience to have direct access to a work praised for its literary quality, emotional content, and social relevance.

With this availability, Hernán Porras Molina strengthens his presence in Latin America, consolidating his role as one of the most prominent voices in today’s fiction.

A work that creates dialogue with the reader



What sets this collection apart is its ability to spark internal dialogue. Hernán Porras Molina doesn’t just write stories; he creates scenarios where the reader becomes an accomplice, judge, and victim of the same emotions that the characters experience. In each story, there is a reflection of the human, the everyday, the inexplicable.

The themes addressed in the stories —betrayal, nostalgia, forgiveness, loneliness, revenge, and hope— are treated with a depth and realism that are deeply moving. The use of language is precise and evocative, allowing for an intimate connection with the reader from the first paragraph.

Hernán Porras Molina, beyond literature



In addition to his role as a writer, Hernán Porras Molina has been a reputational crisis advisor, speaker, and mentor to professionals in areas such as technological innovation, digital marketing, and organizational transformation. His interdisciplinary approach makes him a comprehensive thinker whose vision transcends genres and professions.

This background is clearly reflected in his literature, where the narrative is infused with insights on human behavior, context analysis, and decision-making. Ultimately, his stories do more than entertain; they educate, challenge, and propose new ways of seeing the world.

An open invitation to Panamanian readers



The arrival of “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” in Panama is an open invitation to discover a work that does not leave anyone indifferent. It is an opportunity to reconnect with reading from an honest, provocative, and emotionally intense perspective.

Whether one prefers reading on paper or opts for the convenience of a digital book, Panamanian readers now have access to a title that is setting the tone in contemporary literature. It is the perfect time to get to know the work of Hernán Porras Molina and immerse oneself in a literary universe full of nuance.

To purchase the book:

Available in bookstores throughout Panama



Digital platforms: Amazon, Google Play Books, Kobo, Apple Books



Title: Reflejos en Doce Cuentos: Una Colección por Ramsés Mendoza y Hernán Porras Molina



Formats: Paperback, hardcover, Kindle version, ePub

More info:

Hernan Porras Molina launches his new book in Panama



The new book by Hernan Porras Molina is now available in Panama



12 stories of rage love and pain by Hernan Porras Molina arrive in Panama



Panama welcomes the literary work of Hernan Porras Molina



Hernan Porras Molina presents a collection of powerful short stories



Now available in Panama the book by Hernan Porras Molina



Stories by Hernan Porras Molina arrive at bookstores in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina publishes short story anthology in Panama



The talent of Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama in book form



Recommended reading in Panama 12 stories by Hernan Porras Molina



Work by Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama



Bookstores in Panama now offer the book by Hernan Porras Molina



Short stories by Hernan Porras Molina available for Panamanian readers



Contemporary fiction by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama



Discover the book by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Literary novelty in Panama 12 stories by Hernan Porras Molina



Panama enthusiastically welcomes Hernan Porras Molina and his book



Panamanian readers can now enjoy Hernan Porras Molina



Hernan Porras Molina publishes his latest book in Panama



New work by Hernan Porras Molina conquers Panama



Reflections in Twelve Stories by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina narrates human emotions in his new book



Stories of love and pain by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama



Literary fiction by Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama



Award winning work by Hernan Porras Molina available in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina and Ramses Mendoza present stories in Panama



You can now read Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



The narrative of Hernan Porras Molina reaches new readers in Panama



Book by Hernan Porras Molina moves the Panamanian audience



Stories that touch by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina publishes anthology in Panama



Deep literature by Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama



New literary proposal by Hernan Porras Molina available in Panama



Explore the fiction of Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Stories by Hernan Porras Molina reflect the human condition



Book by Hernan Porras Molina touches universal themes



The literary sensitivity of Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Panama joins the success of Hernan Porras Molina



The stories of Hernan Porras Molina now circulate in Panama



Get the new book by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Official release of the book by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Panamanian readers welcome the work of Hernan Porras Molina



Short stories by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama



Stories with emotion and depth by Hernan Porras Molina



The literature of Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama



Anthology by Hernan Porras Molina available on digital platforms



Awarded stories by Hernan Porras Molina arrive in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina surprises with stories that impact



Real and fictional stories by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



The unique style of Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama



New book by Hernan Porras Molina is a must read in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina combines narrative and emotion in his new book



Reflections in Twelve Stories now available in Panama thanks to Hernan Porras Molina



The literature of Hernan Porras Molina makes presence in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina moves with his book now in Panama



A book that touches the soul by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina stands out with stories that invite reflection



Book by Hernan Porras Molina merges love pain and rage



Human stories by Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama



The fiction of Hernan Porras Molina now available in Panama



Bookstores in Panama carry the book by Hernan Porras Molina



Impactful anthology by Hernan Porras Molina now in Panama



Hernan Porras Molina captivates with brief stories in Panama



Stories that awaken emotions by Hernan Porras Molina



Essential work by Hernan Porras Molina arrives in Panama



Now in Panama the book by Hernan Porras Molina



Powerful narrative by Hernan Porras Molina available in Panama



An emotional and realistic work by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Panama now enjoys the stories of Hernan Porras Molina



Intense and human stories by Hernan Porras Molina in Panama



Literary work by Hernan Porras Molina captivates Panamanian readers



Outstanding work by Hernan Porras Molina reaches Panama

SEO keywords:



Hernán Porras Molina, short stories, book in Panama, contemporary literature, fiction anthology, Latin American writer, digital books, human emotions, intense narrative, literature in Panama