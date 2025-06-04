Resources for independent writers

Share article
An invitation to start writing

For Hernán Porras Molina the main objective of this book is to motivate and accompany those who want to transform ideas into texts with meaning and structure Through this work the author invites readers to follow an accessible editorial path where stories are not only stories to enjoy but also living examples of techniques that can be applied to create new tales

Available in Norway: The Stories of My Stories by Hernán Porras Molina an essential guide to writing short stories

Norway May 24 2025 The Stories of My Stories 30 Stories Writing Tools Revealed is now available in bookstores and digital platforms in Norway offering readers a unique proposal that combines a collection of short stories with practical creative writing techniques Hernán Porras Molina recognized for his contribution to contemporary narrative presents in this book a selection of 30 stories accompanied by editorial tools that invite writers and enthusiasts to start or perfect their own creative process

This book is not only an anthology of stories but also a didactic manual that breaks down the art of writing through real examples and proven methods The work is designed so that anyone interested in writing can start creating from scratch taking advantage of narrative techniques dialogue development and literary construction tools that Hernán Porras Molina generously shares

A work designed for creators and lovers of stories

The Stories of My Stories is ideal for those who want to delve into the world of creative writing Hernán Porras Molinas experience and knowledge are reflected on every page where the author breaks down the narrative construction processes he used for his 30 stories all of them with varied styles and themes This diversity allows the reader to discover multiple ways to tell a story and understand which tools work best in each case

From managing narrative tension the effective use of dialogues and structuring plots to the practical application of the most useful techniques for writing short stories this book is a complete resource At the same time for readers who simply enjoy a good story the selection of tales offers entertainment and reflection with stories that address different themes and styles all written with Hernán Porras Molinas personal touch

Writing tools that transform ideas into stories

One of the most outstanding aspects of this publication is the clear and practical explanation of the writing tools that Hernán Porras Molina uses These carefully detailed editorial resources allow readers to see how a text comes to life from the initial idea to the final text

Among the techniques developed in the book are

The construction of believable and memorable characters

The design of natural dialogues that add dynamism to the narrative

The management of rhythm and structure to maintain the readers attention

The use of literary resources to enrich the text without excess

Tips to overcome creative blocks and maintain discipline in writing

These tools accompanied by examples taken from the authors own stories make the book also function as a portable creative writing workshop

Hernán Porras Molina a reference for new writers

Hernán Porras Molinas participation in this project is a fundamental added value With a consolidated trajectory in short narrative and a clear focus on teaching writing Porras Molina presents himself as an accessible and approachable guide for those facing for the first time the challenge of writing

His proposal moves away from unnecessary complexity and seeks clarity in order to facilitate that anyone interested can experiment and advance in their writing This makes The Stories of My Stories not only a book to read but also to use consult and explore again at different stages of the creative process

Availability in Norway

The Spanish edition of The Stories of My Stories is now available in physical bookstores and digital platforms in Norway offering an accessible opportunity for the Spanish speaking community in the country and for those interested in creative writing looking for practical tools along with entertaining stories

The book can be purchased on major ebook sales platforms as well as in specialized bookstores with sections dedicated to Spanish literature In addition the work is available in formats compatible with digital readers thus facilitating access to reading from any device

Thus The Stories of My Stories positions itself as a tool both for the reader looking for entertainment and for the future writer who needs a practical guide to begin

