Katy, Texas – April 2025 — In a rapidly evolving industry where precision and credibility are paramount, Texas Piers Consulting has established itself as a premier provider of forensic engineering and building consulting services across Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. Under the leadership of founder and senior forensic engineer Alejandro Montes de Oca, the firm continues to deliver accurate assessments and expert analysis for property damage claims, litigation, and structural failure investigations.

Clear Answers for Complex Claims

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the demand for forensic engineering services continues to grow. Texas Piers Consulting specializes in identifying the cause and extent of structural and property-related damage, producing reports that hold up in court and support fair insurance settlements.

Their detailed, unbiased evaluations provide essential documentation for Executive General Adjusters (EGAs), insurance carriers, law firms, and property owners navigating complex claims.

Texas Piers Consulting offers a full range of forensic engineering services, including:

Structural Assessments<br data-end=»1586″ data-start=»1583″ />

Engineers use advanced tools and methodologies to analyze damage and determine the origin and scope of structural failures. This process helps clients make informed decisions about repairs, replacements, and safety protocols.

Roof Assessments<br data-end=»1836″ data-start=»1833″ />

The firm investigates damage caused by wind, hail, aging, or poor installation. By combining forensic techniques with drone inspections and moisture mapping, Texas Piers delivers comprehensive roofing evaluations.

Water Intrusion Analysis<br data-end=»2082″ data-start=»2079″ />

Water damage is often hidden and misdiagnosed. Texas Piers Consulting locates the source of intrusion, evaluates the extent of moisture-related damage, and offers expert remediation recommendations.

Failure Analysis<br data-end=»2305″ data-start=»2302″ />

Engineers perform root cause analysis by examining building materials, design flaws, and environmental conditions. Their insights help prevent recurrence and strengthen future infrastructure.

A Proven Forensic Process

Texas Piers Consulting follows a structured and transparent workflow designed to meet the high standards of legal and insurance professionals:

Initial Consultation : Define the objectives of the investigation

Site Investigation : Conduct on-site inspections, collect evidence, and document findings

Technical Evaluation : Use analytical tools to process data and identify causation

Detailed Reporting: Deliver reports with clear language, visuals, and legal-grade evidence

These reports are crafted for use by insurance adjusters, attorneys, and construction experts, ensuring technical precision and accessibility.

Leadership that Inspires Trust

Founder Alejandro Montes de Oca is known for his disciplined approach, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to accuracy. With more than two decades of experience, he has led Texas Piers Consulting through high-profile assignments, including hurricane response, litigation support, and multi-million-dollar loss evaluations.

“Our goal is to bring clarity to chaos. Every case we investigate is an opportunity to reveal the truth, protect the public, and help clients recover,” said Montes de Oca.

His leadership continues to guide the firm toward innovations in forensic methodology and client-centered service.

Why Professionals Choose Texas Piers Consulting

Comprehensive forensic reports accepted in litigation and claims processes

Expertise in catastrophe response and high-volume damage events

Technology-driven inspections, including 3D scanning, drone imaging, and AI-supported analysis

A trusted partner for insurance carriers and law firms in complex structural claims

Deep regional knowledge of building codes, soil conditions, and climate risks in the Southern U.S.

To learn how Texas Piers Consulting can support your insurance claim, legal case, or structural investigation, contact the team at:

Website: www.texaspiersconsulting.com



Email: [email protected]



Phone: (281) 688-6398

