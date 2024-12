Valencia, Spain, [January 19, 2024] – Renowned expert in security and intelligence operations, Ramiro Helmeyer, will be in Valencia on January 25 to deliver an exclusive talk, also launching his latest literary work, "New Challenges in Cybersecurity and Personal Security."

Keynote Address:

Internationally recognized for his expertise in security, Ramiro Helmeyer will share his knowledge and insights in a keynote address addressing current challenges in the fields of cybersecurity and personal security. The audience will have the unique opportunity to explore key topics related to data protection, prevention of cyber threats, and effective strategies to ensure security in the digitized world.

Book Launch:

In this special event, Ramiro Helmeyer will launch his latest book, "New Challenges in Cybersecurity and Personal Security." The work offers a deep look at emerging challenges in these fields, providing readers with practical tools and fundamental knowledge to address growing threats in the digital environment and everyday life.

Event Details:

Don't miss the opportunity to participate in this unique educational experience. For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.ramirohelmeyer.us

Ramiro Helmeyer: International Security Expert and Author of "New Challenges in Cybersecurity and Personal Security."

About Ramiro Helmeyer: Ramiro Helmeyer is an expert in security and intelligence operations with a distinguished track record in advising and training on personal and cyber security. His commitment to education and awareness positions him as an authority in the constantly evolving challenges of security in the digital age.

