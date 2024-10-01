RAFAEL NUNEZ APONTE, PIONEER OF BRANDING AND ONLINE REPUTATION

VEA TAMBIÉN:

Rafael Núñez Aponte, director of MásQueDigital, recently gave an interview to the U.S. media The Chicago Weekly News in which he spoke about the successes achieved throughout his career as an entrepreneur and expert, both in the area of information security, as well as in branding and online reputation, a conversation that was also reviewed by The USA Reporter and other media outlets in New York and Las Vegas, as well as publications specializing in digital technology.

Nunez is known for being a successful entrepreneur, expert in online reputation and branding. He is known for imbuing his companies and organizations with a valuing of the self and spiritual transcendence as a fundamental condition to nurture productivity. He is currently taking care of the final details of his book "La luz de Los Ángeles, Guía de Sanación" (The Light of the Angels, Healing Guide). Rafael takes his commitment, gift and strong will to help others beyond management and business management.

After 11 years of experience advising Venezuela's leading bankers and businessmen in everything related to E-Branding and cybersecurity, Rafael Núñez Aponte acknowledged that he has become a reference in these areas. And also in that of faith, as he has recently dedicated much of his time to exercise as a prayer intercessor in the field of physical, mental and spiritual healing, counting with a community of more than 300,000 followers on Instagram (@sanandoconlosangeles).

MásQueDigital

The MásQueDigital agency, an online marketing manager that provides the best consulting, online reputation and cybersecurity services, is perhaps Rafael Núñez Aponte's most successful initiative. In fact, it is a pioneer in its field. And this has a reason.

"Our team stands out because we have been working together for years as specialists in the area. We are responsible and have vast experience and a specialized approach to maintain our vision in terms of quality. Everyone on the team wants to be useful and not important. We are characterized by the fact that, despite global adversities, we have been able to adapt," said the entrepreneur.

And the agency's clients, who are individuals and prestigious companies, understand the value of taking care of their reputation and cybersecurity, and that's why they come to it. "They know the importance of projecting with us their personal life reflected in the digital world, which has helped them in their performance, in their life itself, in their relationship with banks, society and their family," he added.

Rafael Núñez Aponte spoke about his motivation for creating MásQueDigital, revealing that it arose from an experience when he was working in the information security area of a bank in 2009 and the bank's president suffered a defamation attack. "As a result of this experience I decided to create a pioneering company in Latin America that could do effective online reputation management work," he explained.

What he saw was an opportunity because it was a novel and practically unexplored field in the country, recognizing that cyber attacks did more damage because of the bad reputation generated, than because of the vulnerability itself.

Fintech, digital media, online security and the future

Rafael Núñez Aponte's area of work also includes many businesses related to Fintech, and leadership in digital media such as elsumario.com, doblellave.com, enfoqueseguro.com and bitfinance.news. He is also part of an informative organization against child pornography (cpiu.es and cpiu.us) and of jovenseguro.com, a portal focused on the fight against bullying.

Soul, life and heart combined with responsibility, experience and expertise.

There are also his more personal projects, which include the publication of 'The Light of Angels, Healing Guide'. "The book is a complete guide of personal experiences with prayers that help to heal and evolve on the spiritual path, and above all it pushes us to understand things that perhaps before were incomprehensible" or seemed difficult to understand, she said.

And 'Corazones con voluntad', a work of Fundasitio (social arm of MásQueDigital) that seeks to document the current humanitarian crisis in Venezuela and show the social impact of some non-profit organizations in the country's disadvantaged population.

Finally, Rafael Núñez Aponte commented that he is working on an application called 'Reprogram Your Mind', which will provide positive affirmations that stimulate users to focus their consciousness on uplifting, constructive and soul-nourishing thoughts, and revealed that he plans to deepen his knowledge of current trends such as, for example, NFTs.

