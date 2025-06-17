Perfect book to learn storytelling now in Chile

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is a display of creative generosity. With this publication, the author not only delivers well-told stories but also the keys that made their writing possible. This turns the book into an indispensable tool both for enjoyment and for learning.

Hernán Porras Molina, recognized for his prolific career as an anthropologist, entrepreneur, software architect, and corporate communication expert, launches in Chile his latest work titled “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos. 30 Cuentos. Herramientas de Escritura Reveladas: Un Recorrido por 30 Cuentos y Técnicas. Escritura Creativa. Cuentos Cortos. Narrativos. Diálogos.” The work is now available in bookstores across the country and on digital platforms such as Amazon Kindle, marking a new chapter in the author’s literary career.

With an approach that blends the pleasure of reading with the intent to teach, this book not only offers an anthology of short stories but also a set of practical tools for those who wish to start writing. With 30 original stories and a breakdown of the editorial techniques employed, the work becomes a reference guide for both readers and aspiring writers.

A dual proposal: literature and teaching



“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” stands out as an innovative proposal within the Chilean publishing landscape. Unlike other anthologies, this work combines narrative enjoyment with pedagogical utility. Each story is accompanied by explanations of the resources used in its construction, allowing the reader to better understand the elements that shape an effective narration.

Porras Molina draws from his multidisciplinary experience to offer a comprehensive approach to the art of storytelling. From the use of fluid dialogue to efficient narrative structuring, each section of the book displays techniques that can be applied by writers of any level. This proposal is especially valuable for those who feel the call to write but have not yet found a clear method to begin.

30 stories to inspire and move



The work contains a diverse collection of 30 stories that explore a wide range of emotions, settings, and characters. From intimate tales to fantastic or urban situations, each story reflects the direct, emotional, and deep style that characterizes Hernán Porras Molina.

Each story has been conceived as a standalone piece, while also forming part of a broader set whose common thread is the writing process itself. The author not only shows the final result of his literary work, but also the path that led him to construct each story, making this work a sort of creative logbook.

Creative writing from real experience



One of the book’s greatest contributions is its didactic approach. The tools revealed do not come from theoretical manuals but from the author’s concrete practice in writing these 30 stories. This practical focus makes it an ideal guide for those who wish to explore creative writing from an experiential perspective, without unnecessary technicalities.

Porras Molina explains resources such as language economy, narrative rhythm, strategic use of conflict, and how to structure an emotional climax, among others. Each explanation is accompanied by the corresponding story, allowing an immediate understanding of the tool in action.

This clear and accessible approach facilitates the understanding of complex techniques and encourages readers to try out their own narrative ideas. In this way, the book becomes an open invitation to write from the soul, with honesty and clarity.

An invitation to write from Chile to the world



The availability of “Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” in physical bookstores in Chile and on digital platforms ensures access for readers in all regions of the country. Furthermore, its presence in formats such as Kindle allows anyone interested to start reading or writing with just one click, regardless of location.

Hernán Porras Molina notes that this publication arises from the desire to share not only his stories but also his journey as a writer. For him, writing is an extension of thought, a reflection of learning, and a tool for understanding the world.

In this sense, the book does not aim to teach from superiority but from the closeness of someone who has walked the same path as any beginner writer: facing the blank page, making narrative decisions, and building a personal voice.

A work that awakens vocations



The impact of this work goes beyond literary content. By openly sharing his process, Porras Molina democratizes access to creative writing, encouraging more people to take the leap and write. For students, teachers, reading enthusiasts, and future writers, this book represents a concrete source of motivation.

Moreover, as it is a work developed with real examples and not abstract theory, it allows the reader to understand the logic of narrative creation without frustrations or mental blocks. Each tool explained is a key that can open new expressive possibilities.

Hernán Porras Molina: a bridge builder between reader and writer



This new book reaffirms Hernán Porras Molina’s role as an author capable of uniting worlds. From literature to teaching, from introspection to dissemination, his proposal does not leave those who approach his work indifferent.

“Los Cuentos de Mis Cuentos” is a display of creative generosity. With this publication, the author not only delivers well-told stories but also the keys that made their writing possible. This turns the book into an indispensable tool both for enjoyment and for learning.

Now available in Chile, the work awaits to reach the hands of those who wish to read with depth or write with purpose. A bridge between inspiration and action, between reading and creation.

