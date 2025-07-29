Up next
Hernán Porras Molina: a career marked by excellence

Contemporary Spanish literature is enriched by a new proposal of high emotional and aesthetic impact. The anthropologist, entrepreneur, manager, software architect, and renowned writer Hernán Porras Molina once again surprises with his multifaceted talent by launching his latest publication: “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” (12 Stories of Anger, Love, and Pain), a literary anthology created in collaboration with Ramsés Mendoza. This collection of short stories, now available in all physical bookstores and digital platforms in Colombia, is emerging as one of the must-read books of the year.

The work, structured with precision and sensitivity, reflects Porras Molina’s literary maturity and his ability to intertwine complex human emotions with brief yet powerful plots. Each story is a window into the most intimate corners of the human soul, addressing universal themes such as betrayal, passion, suffering, loss, forgiveness, and hope.

A unique voice in Hispanic American literature

Hernán Porras Molina is not a typical author. His background in anthropology, his career as a business strategist, his knowledge of technological development, and his experience in communication consulting grant him a comprehensive view of the modern world. This perspective is clearly manifested in his texts, where each story not only entertains but also invites deep reflection on the human condition and today’s social environment.

In “12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor”, the author does not simply tell stories. Through concise and elegant narration, he proposes an exploration of the boundaries of human emotions, and he does so with a structure that challenges traditional short story conventions. This anthology is not presented as a mere compilation of tales, but as a narrative mosaic that constructs a complete emotional experience.

An anthology that resonates with the contemporary reader

Each story included in the collection is a unique experience. Some transport the reader to urban settings filled with psychological tension; others immerse them in emotional landscapes where pain or love become silent protagonists. Ramsés Mendoza, co-author of this work, provides a narrative counterpoint that enriches the literary voice of the book, creating a dialogue of styles that harmoniously complement each other.

The selection of themes and their treatment are designed to resonate with today’s reader. In times marked by fast-paced content and information overload, this collection offers a literary pause—an opportunity to dive into brief but intensely meaningful stories.

His experience as a software architect and manager in various industries has allowed him to develop a rare analytical capacity in the literary field. This technical approach, combined with his training in anthropology, results in a solid, coherent, and aesthetically powerful narrative proposal.

Availability and reception

“12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” is now available in Colombia, both in physical and digital formats. It can be purchased at national bookstores, specialized shops, and platforms such as Amazon, Google Books, Apple Books, and other digital reading apps.

Since its launch, the work has been well received by readers and literary critics, who highlight the depth of the stories, the authenticity of the emotions, and the literary quality of the text. Several cultural analysts have noted that this collection is emerging as one of the most influential short story anthologies of the year, particularly for its ability to connect with different generations of readers.

A recommended read for those seeking more than entertainment

“12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” is not a book to read lightly. Each story invites the reader to pause, reflect, and observe their own emotions through the lens of the characters. In a time when superficiality abounds, this work offers depth. In a context of informational noise, it provides inner silence.

Hernán Porras Molina has succeeded, along with Ramsés Mendoza, in creating a work that dialogues with the tradition of literary short stories while also renewing it. The proposal is clear: to explore, to move, and to leave a mark. Each page reflects human experiences that everyone has either felt or avoided feeling at some point.



“12 Cuentos de ira, amor y dolor” solidifies Hernán Porras Molina’s position as one of the most complete and versatile authors in today’s literary scene. His ability to fuse artistic sensitivity with narrative precision makes this work a must-read for those seeking high-quality literary content. The anthology, with its careful selection of stories and its honest tone, becomes an open invitation to rediscover literature as a space for introspection, emotion, and meaning.

Now available in bookstores across Colombia and on digital platforms, this work promises to leave a mark on all who dare to immerse themselves in its pages.

