Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Vision for Social Entrepreneurship in Latin America

Her partnerships with global organizations and local allies have raised millions for impactful causes, including the Unidos en un Solo Corazón campaign, which supports educational initiatives in collaboration with Fe y Alegría. With a strong belief in cross-sector alliances, Blavia de Cisneros has cultivated relationships with UNICEF, CNN en Español, and the Schwab Foundation to expand the reach of social entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur, continues to drive transformative change across Latin America through her work with Venezuela Sin Límites (VSL) and Unidos en Red (UER). Her innovative approach leverages both technology and human connection, creating powerful partnerships that tackle pressing issues like education, health, and social inclusion.

Blavia de Cisneros emphasizes the importance of education and youth empowerment, believing that an educated generation can shape the future of the region. With over 300 NGOs impacted by VSL and UER, she fosters collaboration between corporations, governments, and civil society to promote sustainable solutions. The focus on digital tools, such as Blackboard Collaborate and DANAConnect, has allowed NGOs to improve their outreach and efficiency.

"Technology is the key to connecting and empowering communities," says Blavia de Cisneros. "By aligning the efforts of corporations, NGOs, and governments, we are creating a path for sustainable development in Latin America."

Blavia de Cisneros' unwavering commitment to social change, combined with her technological expertise, has made her a visionary leader in Latin America’s philanthropic landscape. Through VSL and UER, she continues to spearhead initiatives that provide vulnerable communities with the tools and resources they need to thrive.

