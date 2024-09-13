Breaking News
#EE.UU. aplica sanciones a 16 funcionarios venezolanos por su papel en la obstrucción de elecciones justas en Venezuela #Belcorp reafirma su compromiso con el impulso del empoderamiento femenino #Bancamiga abre la Taquilla Externa San Diego en la Universidad José Antonio Páez #Maria Corina Machado explica asilo diplomático de Edmundo González Urrutia #José Vicente Haro explica ante la Fiscalía General las razones jurídicas y constitucionales por las que el Presidente Electo no atendió las citaciones #“Venezuela ejerce terrorismo de Estado”: Andrés Pastrana #Los días 11 y 12 de septiembre, en Caracas, se celebrará el denominado Congreso Mundial contra el Fascismo, informó el canciller Yván Gil #Abogado de Edmundo González: MP mantiene su posición respecto a la orden de captura emitida #Maduro anuncia que «en las próximas horas, develará planes criminales en contra de Venezuela» #Billetes de 10.000, de 20.000, de 50.000 y de 200.000 bolívares soberanos podrán circular en Venezuela hasta el 25 de septiembre

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Vision for Social Entrepreneurship in Latin America

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Vision for Social Entrepreneurship in Latin America
  • 0 Views
  • Redacción
  • 13 de septiembre de 2024
  • Sin categoría

Her partnerships with global organizations and local allies have raised millions for impactful causes, including the Unidos en un Solo Corazón campaign, which supports educational initiatives in collaboration with Fe y Alegría. With a strong belief in cross-sector alliances, Blavia de Cisneros has cultivated relationships with UNICEF, CNN en Español, and the Schwab Foundation to expand the reach of social entrepreneurship and innovation.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur, continues to drive transformative change across Latin America through her work with Venezuela Sin Límites (VSL) and Unidos en Red (UER). Her innovative approach leverages both technology and human connection, creating powerful partnerships that tackle pressing issues like education, health, and social inclusion.

Blavia de Cisneros emphasizes the importance of education and youth empowerment, believing that an educated generation can shape the future of the region. With over 300 NGOs impacted by VSL and UER, she fosters collaboration between corporations, governments, and civil society to promote sustainable solutions. The focus on digital tools, such as Blackboard Collaborate and DANAConnect, has allowed NGOs to improve their outreach and efficiency.

Her partnerships with global organizations and local allies have raised millions for impactful causes, including the Unidos en un Solo Corazón campaign, which supports educational initiatives in collaboration with Fe y Alegría. With a strong belief in cross-sector alliances, Blavia de Cisneros has cultivated relationships with UNICEF, CNN en Español, and the Schwab Foundation to expand the reach of social entrepreneurship and innovation.

"Technology is the key to connecting and empowering communities," says Blavia de Cisneros. "By aligning the efforts of corporations, NGOs, and governments, we are creating a path for sustainable development in Latin America."

Blavia de Cisneros' unwavering commitment to social change, combined with her technological expertise, has made her a visionary leader in Latin America’s philanthropic landscape. Through VSL and UER, she continues to spearhead initiatives that provide vulnerable communities with the tools and resources they need to thrive.

For more information about Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' initiatives, visit Venezuela Sin Límites.

More info:
 

Previous Posts Discover how to invest in the Dominican Republic with Levy Garcia Crespo
Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
Estamos encantados de anunciar el lanzamiento del nuevo libro de Hernán Porras Molina titulado "12 cuentos de ira, amor y dolor". Esta emocionante antología de cuentos reúne el talento literario de dos destacados escritores, Hernán Porras Molina y Ramsés Mendoza. El libro surge a partir de las asignaciones realizadas durante el curso de Escritura Creativa impartido por el profesor José Manuel Peláez en septiembre de 2022.
Síguenos en Twitter
Síguenos
EntornoInteligente.com es un medio de comunicación independiente que opera desde el año 2001 y su sede principal está en la ciudad de Miami Nuestro correo electrónico es [email protected]
  • FACEBOOK
  • INSTAGRAM
  • TWITTER


    • Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.

    Libros de nuestro director Hernán Porras en inglés
    Categorías
    Gana desde USD2k Mensuales
    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore
    Icon-facebook Twitter Instagram
    Facebook-f Twitter Linkedin-in