Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Supports the Inclusion of Paralympic Athletes with Venezuela sin Limites DAR 2024 Campaign
- Sin categoría
"Inclusion is a right for everyone, and sports provide a powerful means to achieve it. With IMclusión, we seek to break down barriers and empower people with disabilities, giving them the opportunity to excel and actively participate in our society," expressed Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned Venezuelan businesswoman and philanthropist, continues her social work by supporting the DAR 2024 campaign, an initiative led by Venezuela sin Límites in favor of IMclusión, which promotes the participation of Venezuelan Paralympic athletes in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This campaign aims to raise funds for people with disabilities who wish to practice sports, providing them with opportunities for growth and development in their disciplines.
Sports for Development and Social Inclusion
Under the slogan "It's time to GIVE for inclusion," the DAR 2024 campaign seeks to create impact through the IMclusiva Experience methodology, allowing communities in the Capital District and Miranda to connect with the stories, challenges, and achievements of Venezuelan Paralympic athletes. Activities include audiovisual screenings and community dialogues with specialists and athletes, fostering respect, diversity, and equality.
How to Contribute to the DAR 2024 Campaign
Those wishing to contribute can do so by sending an SMS with the word "DAR" to the number 327 from 412 lines. Each message costs Bs. 35.00, plus taxes, and the fundraising will take place until September 23, 2024. The funds raised will be used to carry out community activities in vulnerable communities, with four key objectives:
- Reduce stigma and discrimination against people with disabilities.
- Promote social inclusion and the active participation of these individuals in sports spaces.
- Identify sports talents to provide them with growth and excellence opportunities.
- Unite the community around values of respect, diversity, and equality.
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Commitment to Inclusion and Sports
Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of MC Global Ventures and founder of Venezuela sin Límites, is a recognized advocate for social inclusion. Her support for the DAR 2024 campaign reinforces her commitment to equal opportunities for people with disabilities and her ongoing efforts to promote sports as a tool for social development.
"Inclusion is a right for everyone, and sports provide a powerful means to achieve it. With IMclusión, we seek to break down barriers and empower people with disabilities, giving them the opportunity to excel and actively participate in our society," expressed Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.
More information:
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the DAR 2024 campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros’ commitment to Paralympic athletes
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros boosts the IMclusion campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Venezuela sin Límites support inclusion
- How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the DAR 2024 campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes social inclusion through sports
- Venezuela sin Límites receives support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for IMclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros launches a campaign in favor of Paralympic athletes
- Paralympic athletes receive support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- How Mireya Blavia de Cisneros contributes to the development of Venezuelan athletes
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros reinforces her commitment to inclusive sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports sports for development with IMclusion
- Paralympic athletes receive backing from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives fundraising efforts for IMclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the IMclusive Experience methodology
- Venezuela sin Límites and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros support Paralympians
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' role in the DAR 2024 campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes equality through sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives inclusion in vulnerable communities
- The IMclusion campaign receives support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the participation of Venezuelan athletes in Paris 2024
- How to collaborate with the DAR 2024 campaign led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros unites the community for sports inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the importance of sports for inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' work for the inclusion of people with disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes equality at the Paralympic Games
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports sports as a tool for inclusion
- Venezuela sin Límites launches campaign with support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives talent identification in sports
- Venezuela sin Límites and Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promote social inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the growth of Paralympic athletes
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes values of respect and diversity with IMclusion
- How the DAR 2024 campaign is supported by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives sports for people with disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her commitment to Venezuelan Paralympians
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the power of sports for social inclusion
- The IMclusion initiative receives support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros contributes to the sports development of Paralympians
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros' active participation in the IMclusion campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the integration of people with disabilities
- The DAR 2024 campaign seeks to raise funds with the support of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives the reduction of stigma towards disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Venezuela sin Límites unite forces for inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the role of sports in social inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports Venezuela’s participation in Paris 2024
- The sports initiative IMclusion receives support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros backs inclusion through Paralympic sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros launches a campaign to support athletes with disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her commitment to sports excellence
- Venezuela sin Límites promotes inclusion with support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives the development of Paralympic athletes in Venezuela
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads the DAR 2024 campaign in favor of inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the importance of inclusive sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the integration of athletes with disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the development of sports talents in Venezuela
- Paralympic athletes receive support from Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for Paris 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives the inclusion of people with disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her key role in the IMclusion campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes social participation through sports
- The DAR 2024 campaign relies on Mireya Blavia de Cisneros to drive inclusion
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her support for Venezuelan athletes in Paris 2024
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives the reduction of barriers in sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights the social impact of Paralympic sports
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports the IMclusive Experience methodology
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros backs the sports talent of people with disabilities
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Venezuela sin Límites lead the IMclusion campaign
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros reinforces her commitment to Paralympic athletes
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes equal opportunities in sports
- The IMclusion initiative is backed by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros
- Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports Venezuelan Paralympic athletes in Paris 2024
Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Venezuela sin Límites, IMclusión, DAR 2024 Campaign, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, social inclusion, Paralympic athletes, sports for development, SMS donations, Venezuela, disability.
Planes de Suscripción para Agencias Podemos publicar todas tus notas de prensa con estos planes.
- Breaking16.508
- Deportes2.743
- Economía132
- Entretenimiento2.111
- Mundo918
- Negocios467
- Política676
- Salud130
- Sucesos1.268
- Tecnología337