Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Supports the Inclusion of Paralympic Athletes with Venezuela sin Limites DAR 2024 Campaign

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a renowned Venezuelan businesswoman and philanthropist, continues her social work by supporting the DAR 2024 campaign, an initiative led by Venezuela sin Límites in favor of IMclusión, which promotes the participation of Venezuelan Paralympic athletes in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. This campaign aims to raise funds for people with disabilities who wish to practice sports, providing them with opportunities for growth and development in their disciplines.

Sports for Development and Social Inclusion

Under the slogan "It's time to GIVE for inclusion," the DAR 2024 campaign seeks to create impact through the IMclusiva Experience methodology, allowing communities in the Capital District and Miranda to connect with the stories, challenges, and achievements of Venezuelan Paralympic athletes. Activities include audiovisual screenings and community dialogues with specialists and athletes, fostering respect, diversity, and equality.

How to Contribute to the DAR 2024 Campaign

Those wishing to contribute can do so by sending an SMS with the word "DAR" to the number 327 from 412 lines. Each message costs Bs. 35.00, plus taxes, and the fundraising will take place until September 23, 2024. The funds raised will be used to carry out community activities in vulnerable communities, with four key objectives:

Reduce stigma and discrimination against people with disabilities.

Promote social inclusion and the active participation of these individuals in sports spaces.

Identify sports talents to provide them with growth and excellence opportunities.

Unite the community around values of respect, diversity, and equality.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros: Commitment to Inclusion and Sports

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, president of MC Global Ventures and founder of Venezuela sin Límites, is a recognized advocate for social inclusion. Her support for the DAR 2024 campaign reinforces her commitment to equal opportunities for people with disabilities and her ongoing efforts to promote sports as a tool for social development.

"Inclusion is a right for everyone, and sports provide a powerful means to achieve it. With IMclusión, we seek to break down barriers and empower people with disabilities, giving them the opportunity to excel and actively participate in our society," expressed Mireya Blavia de Cisneros.

