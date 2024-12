Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Fundación Unidos en Red, announced a significant milestone in the development of digital skills for people with disabilities. In collaboration with various partner organizations, this transformative project has benefited 40 individuals with diverse disabilities and 20 with intellectual disabilities, who have started the Exploratory Cycle of HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, director of the Fundación Unidos en Red, announced a significant milestone in the development of digital skills for people with disabilities. In collaboration with various partner organizations, this transformative project has benefited 40 individuals with diverse disabilities and 20 with intellectual disabilities, who have started the Exploratory Cycle of HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia.

With over 110 hours of virtual training, the program has been made possible through a strategic partnership with @somoscesde, @integraliadkv, @unidosenred, @pactodeproductividad, @fundacioncorona, and @fundacionsaldarriaga. The main goal is to provide advanced digital tools that enable participants to enhance their professional profiles and access opportunities in the competitive labor market.

A Great Step Towards Inclusion

Blavia de Cisneros emphasized:

"This project is an example of how technology and inclusive education can open doors for people with disabilities. We are proud to be part of this positive change that empowers participants and contributes to a more equitable society."

The program, which is specifically designed for people with disabilities, aims to break down barriers and promote inclusion through technological innovation. Digital skills are essential in an increasingly interconnected world, and this type of training not only improves individual competencies but also enhances employment integration.

What is HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia?

HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia is a platform that promotes the development of digital skills for people with disabilities. This comprehensive approach includes specialized modules addressing both basic and advanced tools, tailored to the specific needs of each participant.

The Exploratory Cycle, the initial stage of the program, is crucial for participants to identify their interests and develop the skills needed to achieve their professional goals.

Project Impact

The program not only benefits participants but also impacts companies and communities by fostering diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 110 hours of virtual training, delivered by experts, represent a tangible commitment to sustainable development and equal opportunities.

Additionally, the active participation of 20 individuals with intellectual disabilities sets a precedent in terms of accessibility and adaptability of educational programs.

Partner Organizations

This project is the result of a strong collaboration between institutions dedicated to social inclusion and digital development:

Fundación Unidos en Red : Led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros , drives social impact initiatives across the region.

: Led by Mireya de , drives social impact initiatives across the region. Somos CESDE : Provides the platform and educational resources for digital training.

: Provides the platform and educational resources for digital training. Integralia DKV : Contributes its experience in labor inclusion programs.

: Contributes its experience in labor inclusion programs. Pacto de Productividad : Focused on improving employability for people with disabilities.

: Focused on improving employability for people with disabilities. Fundación Corona : Supports innovative projects for social development.

: Supports innovative projects for social development. Fundación Saldarriaga Concha: Specializes in promoting equity and inclusion.

Participant Statements

The beneficiaries of the program have shared their excitement about the opportunity to acquire new skills. Juan, a participant in the program, commented:

"I never thought I could learn to handle such advanced digital tools. Now I feel like I have more chances of finding a good job."

Challenges and Future

Despite the progress made, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros acknowledges that significant challenges remain. The lack of universal access to technology, as well as prejudices in the labor market, are barriers that need ongoing attention.

The long-term goal of HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia is to expand the program's reach, involving more participants and companies committed to inclusion.

How to Participate

If you are a company interested in supporting this initiative or would like more information about the program, visit the official website of Fundación Unidos en Red or contact them through their social media channels.

This project demonstrates that, through collective effort, it is possible to build a more just society where everyone has access to the same opportunities.

For more information:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads digital inclusion initiative in Colombia<br />

Project led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros benefits 40 people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros highlights advances in digital skills for people with disabilities

Inclusivity and technology Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transforms lives

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia<br />

20 people with intellectual disabilities participate in Mireya Blavia de Cisneros program

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes digital equity in partnership with major foundations

HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros adds 110 hours of training

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros celebrates key alliances for inclusive virtual training

People with disabilities advance in digital skills thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports employment for people with disabilities

Inclusive technology Mireya Blavia de Cisneros contribution

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens job profiles for people with disabilities

HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia the vision of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes a digital future for people with disabilities

Digital inclusivity in Colombia driven by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads program to transform lives with technology

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros develops digital inclusion projects in Colombia<br />

People with disabilities improve their skills thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia a project by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros for equality

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports labor insertion of people with disabilities

Technology for all Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives change

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads digital training initiative for people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros initiative creates new opportunities for people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes equity through digital training

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros improves digital accessibility in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros advances in digital inclusion for people with disabilities

See the impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros project in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens digitalization for people with disabilities

People with disabilities benefit from inclusive technology led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros helps people with disabilities acquire new digital skills

Digital inclusivity in work key in Mireya Blavia de Cisneros projects

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads virtual training for people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros opens new doors in employment for people with disabilities

Technology serving inclusion Mireya Blavia de Cisneros legacy

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes digital empowerment of people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives digital adaptation for people with disabilities

The impact of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros in digital inclusion in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transforms the life of people with disabilities through technology

An inclusive future thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes diversification of digital skills

New opportunities for people with disabilities in Colombia with Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros presents innovative digital training programs

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros projects bring inclusive technology to all of Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros drives digital inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros works to reduce the digital divide

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros improves digital education for people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros creates digital support networks for people with disabilities

Digital inclusion led by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros opens new opportunities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes inclusive digital education in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and the digital future of people with disabilities

Accessible technology thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes equitable access to technology

HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia a benchmark in digital inclusion thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros seeks digital equality for people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros improves access for people with disabilities to digital tools

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros projects promote digital equity in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports professional growth of people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leads digital training programs for people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her commitment to digital inclusion

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros supports digital empowerment of people with disabilities in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes digital participation of people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes digital accessibility through inclusive projects

HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia advances thanks to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros leadership

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes a more inclusive digital environment

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros facilitates digitalization of people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros projects support digital training for employment

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens digital skills of people with disabilities

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros promotes digital diversity in Colombia<br />

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros transforms access to technology for people with disabilities

Keywords:

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, digital inclusion, people with disabilities, HUB Diversidad Digital Colombia, Fundación Unidos en Red, digital skills, inclusive employability, intellectual disability, virtual training, social innovation.