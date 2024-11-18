Mireya Blavia de Cisneros Supports Development of Young Musicians in Miami

The Latin GRAMMY® Cultural Foundation, under the leadership of Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, in collaboration with Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® winner Carlos Vives, hosted a unique event in South Florida on [event date]. The event took place at the historic Miami Senior High School and marked a milestone in the 42nd edition of the Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™ program organized by the Foundation. This initiative was dedicated to providing educational and cultural opportunities for students, along with a donation of musical instruments, as part of an ongoing effort to enrich music and educational development opportunities for young people from low-income communities.

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Executive Director of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, has been a key figure in promoting Latin culture and music through educational initiatives. On this occasion, Blavia de Cisneros led the event in Miami alongside renowned artist Carlos Vives, who was a central part of the program, which included a student musical tribute and the donation of musical instruments. The event provided an opportunity to reflect on the impact of music on education and social inclusion.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Carlos Vives for this edition of Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas,” said Mireya Blavia de Cisneros. “This program not only promotes access to music, but also opens doors to creativity and personal development for young people, allowing them to express their talents and grow as individuals.”

Carlos Vives: Musical and Educational Inspiration

Renowned singer and songwriter Carlos Vives, winner of multiple Latin GRAMMY® awards, joined the event as a special guest and ambassador for Latin music. During the event, Vives was honored with a live performance of his iconic song "La gota fría," performed by the students of Miami Senior High School as part of a musical tribute. Vives was deeply moved by the students' dedication and the opportunity to contribute to the educational program.

“It’s an honor to be here today and see how music unites these young generations with so much passion and talent,” said Vives. “Music has the power to change lives, and seeing how these young people are inspired through it fills me with hope for the future.”

The event in Miami was part of the Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas™ program, an annual initiative that seeks to promote music education among students in low-income communities in the United States and Latin America. The program provides musical instruments to schools and offers educational experiences to foster creativity, discipline, and self-expression through music.

The 42nd edition of the program was organized in partnership with Miami-Dade County and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), with additional support from Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation. Additionally, the Beyond the Instrument initiative by Sony Music Group provided a grant to promote access to musical technology education.

Miami Senior High School: A Model of Musical Excellence

The choice of Miami Senior High School as the event's venue was no coincidence. Founded in 1903, it is the oldest high school in Miami-Dade County and a benchmark for academic and musical excellence in the region. Its school band is recognized for its outstanding musical achievements, having performed in countries such as Mexico, Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, and Europe, bringing Latin American culture and music to international audiences.

Santiago Hernández, director of the Miami Senior High School band, expressed his gratitude for the generous donation of instruments. "These instruments open up new opportunities for our students," said Hernández. "Now, they can develop their talents and create music that will have a positive impact on their lives and the community."

A Cultural and Educational Event: Music, Inclusion, and Solidarity

The event, in addition to the performance of "La gota fría" by the students, included a Q&A session with Carlos Vives, moderated by journalist Lili Estefan, co-host of El Gordo y La Flaca on Univision. The journalist highlighted the importance of music in education and the impact that such programs have on future generations of Latin artists.

During the event, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros emphasized how music can be a powerful tool to promote social inclusion. "Music has no barriers," said Blavia de Cisneros. "Through initiatives like Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas, we aim to create an inclusive space where all young people have the opportunity to discover their talent and build a better future."

A Lasting Impact on the Community

The support of sponsors such as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, along with the collaboration of the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation and the Beyond the Instrument initiative by Sony Music Group, was essential in making this educational experience possible. The donation of instruments, including a variety of wind, string, and percussion instruments, allows the students at Miami Senior High School to have the necessary tools to develop their musical skills.

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation will continue its work in partnership with educational institutions and artists to promote music education in low-income communities. Blavia de Cisneros highlighted the importance of sustaining these initiatives and continuing to invest in education and access to music as a means of social inclusion.

A Bright Future for Latin Music

The event in Miami, organized by Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and Carlos Vives, is just one of many efforts by the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation to promote Latin music and education. Thanks to this program and the collaboration with renowned artists and committed sponsors, thousands of young people around the world have the opportunity to learn, grow, and share their musical talent.

As Mireya Blavia de Cisneros remarked at the end of the event: "Music is a universal language that connects people, regardless of their origin or circumstances. We are committed to continuing to provide opportunities to the next generation of Latin musicians so they can reach their full potential."

For more information:

Keywords: Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, Latin GRAMMY En Las Escuelas, Carlos Vives, Miami Senior High School, music education, social inclusion, Latin music, Lili Estefan, Beyond the Instrument.