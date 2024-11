Mireya Blavia de Cisneros strengthens values in womens soccer

The league seeks to teach essential values for personal and collective growth, such as teamwork, responsibility, and resilience. "Every match will be an opportunity to learn something new. Beyond the scoreboard, we want the girls to gain enriching experiences and lasting lessons," Blavia de Cisneros emphasized. Towards a More Inclusive Latin America

Unidos en Red, an organization committed to social impact, in partnership with Goleadoras and Nike, officially launched the "Goleadoras Nike League 2024", a sports and social initiative aimed at empowering girls and adolescents through soccer. This disruptive league positions itself as an innovative platform to promote gender equality, leadership, and discipline in Latin America.

During the opening ceremony, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, a prominent philanthropic leader and representative of Unidos en Red, highlighted the transformative impact of this league, designed not only to train soccer players but also to develop leaders capable of driving social change. "Our goal is to expand this initiative beyond Colombia, taking it across Latin America," she stated.

Soccer as a Tool for Empowerment

The "Goleadoras Nike League 2024" aims to provide girls with a safe space to grow, both in sports and in key skills such as teamwork, creativity, and problem-solving. This comprehensive approach seeks to break gender barriers, offering equitable opportunities in sports.

Eglantina Zingg, founder of Goleadoras, emphasized the program’s importance: "We believe in the power of soccer to unite, empower, and transform lives. This league is not just about winning games; it’s about shaping strong, confident young women capable of leading change."

Local Impact and International Projection

The pilot program in Colombia brings together teams of girls from various communities, providing them with access to trained coaches, proper training facilities, and educational tools focused on leadership and discipline. According to Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, the success of this edition will be key to expanding the program across Latin America by 2025.

With Nike’s support, the program includes additional initiatives such as gender equality workshops, mentoring sessions, and activities aimed at the physical and emotional well-being of the participants.

Success and Learning Through Sports

The league seeks to teach essential values for personal and collective growth, such as teamwork, responsibility, and resilience. "Every match will be an opportunity to learn something new. Beyond the scoreboard, we want the girls to gain enriching experiences and lasting lessons," Blavia de Cisneros emphasized.

Towards a More Inclusive Latin America

Mireya Blavia de Cisneros and her team are committed to using sports as a tool to promote equal opportunities and empower girls, breaking stereotypes and building a more equitable and inclusive generation.

